Frederica, DE

Amanda Michele Harmon, devoted, loving mother

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Michele Harmon, 39, of Frederica, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 11, 1983, in Woodbury, N.J., to the late Marjorie C. Skain Harmon and G. Michael Harmon, who survive her. Amanda was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High...

Cape Gazette

Monikki Sharee Williams, had a big heart

Monikki Sharee Williams, 34, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born in Salisbury, Md., to the late William Manuel and Annette Williams Cephas, who survive her. Monikki was employed as a customer service leader for over 10 years for Walmart. She was a 2005 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, earned a CNA certificate, and was currently taking college courses in nursing. Monikki enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, singing, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as being quiet, friendly, likeable, loveable, having a big heart, and a little spoiled. Monikki was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, godmother, and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Alyson Boswell, loved her family, friends

Alyson Boswell passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Alyson was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend to all. She was born June 30, 1963, at Bethesda Naval Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Dru Boswell; her mother, Raylene Martincic; her sisters, Adrienne Martincic and her fiancé...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Jean Patricia Sophia Keats, retired nurse

Jean Patricia Sophia Keats died Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Lewes, after a long, courageous battle against breast cancer. Jean was born in Munich, Germany Oct. 5, 1947, to Julius and Gerda (Bullacher) Hagelberg. Her father was serving in the U. S. Army. Jean came to the United States with her mother and father in 1949.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lillian H. Rowan, family matriarch

Lillian H. Rowan, 92, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Chesterville, Md., daughter of the late John W. and Lillian (Wallace) Hollett. Mrs. Rowan married her love, Joseph F. Rowan in Millington, Md., and spent her life...
LEWES, DE
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Dolores T. Willey, state retiree

Dolores T. Willey, 86, of Georgetown, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 4, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dolores was born in Dagsboro, to the late Raymond Toomey and Lillie (Hudson) Toomey. She retired as a case manager for the State of Delaware in the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Kevin G. Miller, one of a kind

Kevin G. Miller passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. He was born April 11, 1958. With heavy hearts and great sadness, our family regretfully lost our husband, dad, poppop, father-in-law, crew chief, prep man, sponsor, and all-around amazing guy. He was one of a kind. Kevin Miller: pop, poppop, poppy, Larry. He will never be forgotten or replaced. The love and support that has been shown have not gone unannounced or unnoticed. Those who knew him, would know that he felt the same way. He never knew a stranger. We will not stop this legacy; we will continue racing and living in the name of Kevin G. Miller.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Bobby Allen Kirker, proud veteran

Bobby Allen Kirker, 94, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born July 1, 1927, in Leon, WVa., son of Joseph Edward and Dimmie Sue (Smith) Kirker, previously deceased. Mr. Kirker served proudly in the U.S. Marines during the World War II...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Rowland Marshall III, retired river pilot

At the age of 100 years, Capt. Thomas Rowland Marshall III died peacefully in his home on Lewes Beach facing the bay Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born Jan. 22, 1922, to Joseph L. Marshall and Susan Watts Marshall at Beebe Hospital in Lewes. He was a generous man with a clever sense of humor who never met a stranger.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Carolyn Crawford Wissinger, devout Christian

Carolyn Crawford Wissinger, 84, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. She loved the Lord, his church, the word of God, her husband, and her family. She was born March 30, 1938, in Wilmington, daughter of the late William Crawford and Alice (Dutcher) Crawford. Carolyn graduated from Wilmington High...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rowland Marshall lived the life of a mariner

Lewes icon Capt. Thomas Rowland Marshall III passed away April 30 at his home facing Delaware Bay. He had turned 100 in January. Rowland, who carved out his life on the water, was a retired Delaware Bay and River pilot who climbed up on the large barges in Delaware Bay and Chesapeake and Delaware Canal for 51 years until he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 in 1991. He followed in the steps of his grandfather.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

John Lagunas, proud Marine Corps veteran

John Lagunas, 26, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. John proudly served his country, receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps with the rank of corporal, serving from 2013-18 with 5 years of service. Following his military service, John was very proud to have earned his...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Golden Doodles take over Dewey, Rehoboth

Beginning with an afternoon parade on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Doodles in Dewey returned for a weekend of fun in the Cape Region recently. This annual event held for more than a decade supports PAWS for People, a nonprofit organization committed to providing therapeutic visits to people who would benefit from interaction with a well-trained, loving pet, which hosted the fun this year.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Felton girl crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen

Brynn String, a 14-year-old freshman at Lake Forest High School in Felton, has been crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen 2022. The competition was held April 24 at the Milton Theatre. Brynn is on both the varsity field hockey and soccer teams at Lake Forest. She is also the class...
FELTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/4/22

St. Peter’s churchyard designated Sacred Grounds Garden. Members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church gathered on Earth Day, April 22, to celebrate the churchyard’s designation as a Sacred Grounds Garden by the National Wildlife Federation. The Garden for Wildlife Program recognizes congregations, houses of worship and faith communities that work to create wildlife habitat, and actively link faith practices and caring for the environment.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Peninsula Gallery features artist J. Stacy Rogers during May

The Peninsula Gallery team is excited to promote J. Stacy Rogers as the gallery’s featured artist for May. Rogers majored in illustration at Philadelphia College of Art (now the University of the Arts) and began illustrating professionally while still a student. After graduating and illustrating for several major magazines, he began designing magazines.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Joseph A. Marquez, proud Army soldier

PFC Joseph A. Marquez, affectionately known as “Dimps,” 19, of Dover, formerly of Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 25, 2022, during an Army training exercise at the Yakima Training Center in Washington state. Joey was born June 17, 2002, in Salisbury, Md., son of Kristen M. Giordano...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

SoDel exploring alcohol-serving options for Surf Bagel

With a new owner and the future opening of another location, there have been a number of changes for Surf Bagel in the past year. Now, there’s a possibility the New York-style bagel maker will serve alcohol. SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company, announced in November it had...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Milton Councilman Charlie Fleetwood dies

Flags in Milton are at half-staff in tribute to a man who helped shape what the town is today: former Councilman Charlie Fleetwood. Fleetwood died at his home May 2 at the age of 74 following years of health struggles. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, who said Fleetwood passed away in his sleep.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Snyder’s Candy in Rehoboth Beach sold

Founded in 1940, Snyder’s Candy on Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach has had a number of owners over its 82-year existence. It now has another. Jeff Balk, who owned the business for the past 15 years, announced the sale of the store April 28 on his Facebook page and then confirmed its sale in an email May 1.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

