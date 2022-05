Stephen Hooper Gelatt, 83, of Jericho, Vermont, husband of Julia Blake, died on April 25, 2022 at home with his wife beside him. He had been in declining health for several months. He was born in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, and was proud of his Canadian citizenship. Most of his youth was spent in Central Lake, Michigan, where he grew up with five siblings on a small farm. He graduated from high school in 1956 and remained in contact with childhood friends, attending several school reunions, the last in 2021. Steve attended a Bible college; then for ten years he was minister in several churches. During the 1960s Steve ran a coffeehouse in the inner city of Pittsburgh, Pa.

