Stocks surge again as Corporate America's earnings impress

So much for Shocktober. Wall Street's often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober. The Dow surged nearly 600 points, or 2%, shortly after the opening bell Tuesday. Strong earnings from blue chip companies lifted the market's mood.
