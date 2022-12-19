Read full article on original website
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.
Friday flight cancellations top 5,900, disrupting holiday travel
Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday. There were 5,934 flights canceled after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday,
Dow surges thanks to strong earnings and confident consumers
Here comes the Santa Claus market rally.
IRS delays rule change for people who get paid on Venmo, Etsy, Airbnb and other apps
Anyone getting paid for their goods and services through apps like Venmo, PayPal or CashApp, or platforms like Etsy and Airbnb, just got a reprieve from the IRS. Following concerns expressed by the tax community, the electronic transactions industry and some lawmakers, the IRS said Friday it would delay by one year the implementation of a rule change that would have resulted in a virtual paper chase of tax forms going out by January 31, 2023, to anyone using such apps for their business transactions.
Strategies for getting where you want to go for the holidays
An arctic blast and bomb cyclone is pushing through most of the US this week, bringing disruptions for millions of holiday travelers. Here are some strategies to help get you where you want to go.
Opinion: Crypto was billed as a vehicle to wealth. For many Black investors, it's been anything but
Black Americans have been among the groups hardest hit by crypto's implosion because of their greater financial exposure and their relatively late entry into the cryptocurrency market. Far from being a hoped-for financial haven, crypto has proven to be an unmitigated disaster for many Black investors.
Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe
Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal.
