Brush Collection to Help Residents With Spring Yard Clean-Ups

Free, Annual Program Can Be Tracked Through Interactive Online Map

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The City of Naperville’s 2022 curbside bulk brush collection program begins the week of May 9. This program is an opportunity to dispose of large quantities of unbundled branches and tree trimmings at no cost.

The City is divided into five collection districts, which correspond with the weekly curbside garbage collection schedule. The collection cycle in each district takes one full week to complete. Residents can view the City’s interactive brush collection map at www.naperville.il.us/brushcollection to track collection progress in their neighborhood. Here is the schedule for May and June 2022:

Homes with garbage collection on this day:

Must put branches by the curb no later than:

Branches will be collected once during:

Monday

Sunday, May 8

May 9-13

Tuesday

Sunday, May 15

May 16-20

Wednesday

Sunday, May 22

May 23-27

Thursday

Monday, May 30

May 31-June 3

Friday

Sunday, June 5

June 6-10

Brush must be placed on the parkway the Sunday before collection begins in each area, with one exception. For residents with garbage collection on Thursday, brush should be placed on the curb on Monday, May 30, with collection beginning Tuesday, May 31, due to the Memorial Day holiday. Brush collection crews will make only one pass through each neighborhood. Brush put out after the crews have passed will not be collected. For information on disposal of remaining brush, visit www.naperville.il.us/brushcollection.

Brush Collection Specifications:

Branches must measure between 3 and 8 feet in length and be no greater than 6 inches in diameter.

Branches should be stacked neatly on the parkway in front of a home, with cut ends facing the street.

Brush piles must not be tied or bundled.

Branches with thorns should be placed in a separate pile.

Brush will only be collected from the front of each residence, not from rear or side yards.

Not Accepted During Brush Collection:

If a brush pile contains anything other than branches, it will not be collected.

Willow whips, vines and shorter lengths of branches must be bagged and placed out on a resident’s regular garbage day, with a yard waste sticker attached.

Brush piles that are badly tangled, tied or contain nails, metal, stones, root balls, stumps, plant material or lumber will not be collected.

Tree trunks, roots, root balls and logs are not accepted in brush collection but may be disposed of with regular garbage. Please note there is a 32-gallon can and 60-pound weight limit.

A tag will be affixed to any brush pile that is not picked up explaining why it was not collected. From now through Dec. 16, 2022, residents also may dispose of bagged or bundled brush each week through the City’s yard waste collection program. More information can be found at www.naperville.il.us/yardwaste.

For complete information on the curbside bulk brush collection program, visit www.naperville.il.us/brushcollection or call the Department of Public Works at (630) 420-6095. To receive notifications regarding brush collection via Naper Notify, which delivers messages through a phone call, text message, email or smart phone app, visit www.napernotify.com.

