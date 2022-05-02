4-alarm fire damages four buildings in west Baltimore
4 days ago
A four-fire alarm fire caused several buildings to collapse Monday in west Baltimore. According to city fire officials, a total of seven buildings in the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street, some vacant and operable, were impacted. A partial collapse happened in three buildings and full one in another...
Three Baltimore firefighters killed in January and a Baltimore police officer shot and killed in December are among those to be honored today at the 37th annual Fallen Heroes Day at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Friends and relatives of Baltimore City Fire Department Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and...
Three men were shot Thursday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, police said. City police said officers responded around 3:43 p.m. to the 3500 block of Belair Road to investigate the reported shooting. Officers arrived and found evidence of the shooting and that the three victims scattered for safety, police said. Two...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Baltimore's latest homicide appears to have occurred near a school in Highlandtown. City police say officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Eaton Street, on the street outside Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
Howard County police are searching for a missing man from the Elkridge area after a family member reported him missing on April 7. Bernado LeConte, 32, of Elkridge, was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned in Baltimore County. Witnesses last saw him in that area on April 7. Detectives have worked with the police in surrounding areas to locate LeConte but have been unsuccessful.
A 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening on the street outside the Hippodrome Theatre, according to Baltimore police. City police said officers were called around 8:10 p.m. to the unit block of North Eutaw Street for a report of a shooting. Police said the victim suffered from gunshot wounds to...
Police fatally shot a person late Wednesday afternoon inside a house in Essex. A WBAL-TV 11 News crew at the scene has learned that Baltimore County police received a domestic disturbance call around 4 p.m. and two officers initially arrived at a house in the 900 block Boundbrook Way in Essex. Police did not disclose the nature of the domestic call.
