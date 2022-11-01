Read full article on original website
Related
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
Gift These 37 Small Home Décor Items This Holiday
You won’t struggle as much to find the perfect gifts for friends, family, and acquaintances with our help. We’ve got 37 home décor products that are small and versatile enough to appeal to multiple people in your life and widely loved by reviewers and people on social media. From a unique clock, a decorative jewelry stand, and some modern scented candles. All of these, and much more, are below. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Georgia shoe manufacturer lays off most of workforce after Adidas stops Yeezy production
Okabashi, an Adidas manufacturing partner and family-owned footwear company in Buford, Georgia, has laid off 142 employees as a result of Adidas ending its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2022 — plus the best early deals to shop
Even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away, it’s never too early to start preparing for the main event. Read on for everything we know about Black Friday 2022 so far, plus tips to make sure you’re ready to shop the best sales and deals when they drop.
32 practical yet thoughtful holiday gifts you’ll wish you’d thought of sooner
When it comes to giving a practical gift for Christmas and the holidays, it's important to find the sweet spot of items that are useful but also feel like a true gift to your friends and family. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that do just that.
40 Of The Coolest Gifts On Amazon You Never Knew Existed
The holiday season is the most exciting time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful for shopping and gift-giving. Lucky for you, all the research, reading, and shopping have already been done to compile a list of the hottest gifts you have to be gifting this season. Whether you have a teenage daughter, special someone, or a best friend that is just too hard to shop for, all the work has been done for you, and the stress can be relieved. Beauty products, indoor activities, home decor, and little accessories are all waiting for you below, guaranteeing to be some of the most-wanted gifts everyone has put on their wish list this holiday season. It's time to stop stressing and start shopping for the 40 most excellent gifts on Amazon that you never knew existed.
35 Of The Most Wished For Items On Amazon Right Now
The holiday season is just around the corner, so it's time to start compiling your gift wishlists. With so many digital and physical gifts, it can feel overwhelming, but what are the best presents you can give your loved ones this holiday season? To help you decide, we've rounded up 35 of the most wanted items on Amazon. This list is a comprehensive compilation of some of the most wished-for things on Amazon — from big-ticket gifts like Bluetooth speakers and red light therapy masks to smaller, more practical gadgets like yoga pants and waffle makers.
Vecna's childhood home from 'Stranger Things' goes on sale for $1.5 million
"Stranger Things" superfans can now live in the very same house where season 4 villain Vecna first developed his supernatural powers -- if they dare.
Best microwaves in 2022, tried and tested
We heated up frozen burritos, popped bags of popcorn, warmed cans of soup, baked a bag of potatoes, and heated sticks of butter until they exploded — all to find the best microwave oven for your kitchen countertop.
This tunic might be the trendiest sweater of the season
Fashion bloggers and influencers love Free People's Ottoman Slouchy Tunic. First unveiled in 2015, the Ottoman sweater has been rereleased each year in new colors that devotees then clamor to buy before they sell out.
Our favorite product releases this week: Solo Stove, Athleta, Stasher and more
This week brings the launch of new items from Solo Stove, plus collabs like Alicia Keys x Athleta and Stasher x Marie Kondo that are perfect for gifting.
The best sales to shop this weekend: Loftie, Windmill, Sony and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our favorite external hard drive, discounted Knix intimates and savings on the Loftie alarm clock and lamp. All that and more below.
Solo Stove is warming up your winter with a huge sale right now
As the temps drop, we’re still not ready to give up our outdoor time — and that’s where Solo Stove’s incredible sale comes into play. There are huge discounts on all shapes and sizes of the company’s smokeless fire pits, its patio heater and even its bestselling pizza oven, so you can stay warm and well fed all winter long.
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
"Moonwalkers," developed by Pittsburgh-based startup Shift Robotics, are not roller skates. The battery-powered shoes can boost walking speeds up to 7mph and adjust to a user's walking pattern by using a machine learning algorithm.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0