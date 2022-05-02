ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dam leads No. 15 UConn baseball to sweep of Butler

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

Casey Dana highlighted a nine-run seventh inning with a grand slam as No. 15 UConn routed Butler 17-4 in a Big East baseball game Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Huskies (37-8, 11-1) extended their winning streak to six as they swept the three-game series.

Dana has 10 homers this season and went 9-for-13 with nine RBIs in the series. Kevin Ferrer had a home run and a two-run double.

Starting pitcher Enzo Stefanoni allowed one earned run with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to get the win. Devin Kirby pitched 2 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings.

Butler is 18-26-1, 2-9-1.

The Huskies host Creighton at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs Friday beginning at 6 p.m.

CENTRAL: Sophomore Anthony Mozzicato (Ellington/East Catholic) allowed two runs in seven innings as Central Connecticut defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 10-2 in an NEC game Sunday in Teaneck, N.J.

Mozzicato (6-3) gave up four hits, struck out three, and didn’t allow a runner to reach second base after the second inning. Central (21-12, 12-6 NEC) swept the series with FDU (20-23, 12-6).

EASTERN: The No. 2 Warriors improved to 32-2 with a doubleheader sweep of Roger Williams Saturday, winning 5-2 and 4-2. Zach Donahue (South Windsor) was 2-for-4 in the first game.

SOFTBALL

ENDICOTT: Maria Hanchuk (South Windsor) capped off a big weekend by allowing one run and four hits in five innings as Endicott defated Wentworth 9-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday. Endicott (25-11, 15-3 CCC) swept the twinbill with a 5-0 victory in the nightcap.

On Saturday, Hanchuck (14-4) set a school record with 16 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Nichols in the first game of a doubleheader. She allowed one run on five hits. Endicott won the second game, 10-0.

TRACK

EASTERN: Thomas Stone (Glastonbury) and Noah Linton (Tolland) were on the winning 4x800-meter relay team as the Eastern Conecticut men finished third in the Little East Conference track meet Saturday in North Dartmouth, Mass.

Alyssa Sirianni (Vernon) finished second in the 400 hurdles for the Eastern women who finished third.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Blume's single gives EW/SMSA walk-off win

Katie Blume was the right player at the plate at the right time for the East Windsor/SMSA co-op softball team Monday. Blume’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning plated Ryleigh Wollenberg to cap a four-run rally as the Panthers topped Windsor Locks 6-5 in an NCCC game in East Windsor.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton native, Endicott sophomore Jaylin Couto named CCC Softball Pitcher of the Week

BEVERLY — Former Taunton softball player and current Endicott College sophomore Jaylin Couto has been named the Commonwealth Coast Conference's Softball Pitcher of the Week. Last week, Couto gave up only one unearned run in 19⅔ innings of action across three games. The unearned run came in a 1-0 extra inning loss to Babson, who are ranked No. 18 nationally in NCAA Division III softball, a game in which she allowed only one runner on base apart...
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Vernon, IN
City
Butler, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Journal Inquirer

Styles, South Windsor stave off Hall rally in girls lacrosse

SOUTH WINDSOR — Ciara Styles takes the same approach each time she steps between the pipes for the South Windsor High girls lacrosse team. “I’ve got keep my head in the game,” the senior goalie said. “I have to make sure that I’m not letting myself down and I’m prepped for whatever’s coming next. I have to make sure I’m on the ball and that I’m letting the team know where the ball is. And I need to make sure my team is ready and have their spirits up to make sure that we can get to the finish line.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

RHAM grad Lee chooses American University

Marisa Lee took her last exam as a University of Hartford student Tuesday evening. The RHAM High graduate's next test will come as a member of the American University women's basketball team. Lee has committed to transfer to American, located in Washington, D.C. She will have three years of eligibility...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Ferrer
Person
Roger Williams
Journal Inquirer

Ellington's Fisher fires shutout

The St. Paul softball team’s lineup had no effort for Ellington starter Camryn Fisher. Fisher threw a two-hit shutout to lead the host Knights to an 8-0 victory in nonconference play. Fisher struck out 12 and walked one. Keyleigh Flaherty went 4-for-4 with three runs scored for the Knights...
ELLINGTON, CT
Hartford Courant

Wethersfield wins boys lacrosse match against E.O. Smith

The Wethersfield High boy’ lacrosse team came in ready to play a tough, physical game against rival E.O Smith Tuesday. That’s just what they got. In a chippy but competitive game, Matthew Ruck led the way with eight goals and Wethersfield walked away with a 16-8 victory over the Panthers. The Eagles improve to 6-2, while E.O Smith falls to 7-2. The Panthers got on the board early with two ...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Westerly Sun

Boys volleyball: Westerly sweeps Toll Gate

WARWICK — Dante Wilk finished with nine kills and 12 digs as the Westerly High boys volleyball team swept Toll Gate, 3-0, in a Division II match Wednesday night. Westerly won by set scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-13. Wilk also contributed four aces and eight assists. Marcus Haik...
WESTERLY, RI
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
389
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy