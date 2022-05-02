Dam leads No. 15 UConn baseball to sweep of Butler

Casey Dana highlighted a nine-run seventh inning with a grand slam as No. 15 UConn routed Butler 17-4 in a Big East baseball game Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Huskies (37-8, 11-1) extended their winning streak to six as they swept the three-game series.

Dana has 10 homers this season and went 9-for-13 with nine RBIs in the series. Kevin Ferrer had a home run and a two-run double.

Starting pitcher Enzo Stefanoni allowed one earned run with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to get the win. Devin Kirby pitched 2 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings.

Butler is 18-26-1, 2-9-1.

The Huskies host Creighton at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs Friday beginning at 6 p.m.

CENTRAL: Sophomore Anthony Mozzicato (Ellington/East Catholic) allowed two runs in seven innings as Central Connecticut defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 10-2 in an NEC game Sunday in Teaneck, N.J.

Mozzicato (6-3) gave up four hits, struck out three, and didn’t allow a runner to reach second base after the second inning. Central (21-12, 12-6 NEC) swept the series with FDU (20-23, 12-6).

EASTERN: The No. 2 Warriors improved to 32-2 with a doubleheader sweep of Roger Williams Saturday, winning 5-2 and 4-2. Zach Donahue (South Windsor) was 2-for-4 in the first game.

SOFTBALL

ENDICOTT: Maria Hanchuk (South Windsor) capped off a big weekend by allowing one run and four hits in five innings as Endicott defated Wentworth 9-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday. Endicott (25-11, 15-3 CCC) swept the twinbill with a 5-0 victory in the nightcap.

On Saturday, Hanchuck (14-4) set a school record with 16 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Nichols in the first game of a doubleheader. She allowed one run on five hits. Endicott won the second game, 10-0.

TRACK

EASTERN: Thomas Stone (Glastonbury) and Noah Linton (Tolland) were on the winning 4x800-meter relay team as the Eastern Conecticut men finished third in the Little East Conference track meet Saturday in North Dartmouth, Mass.

Alyssa Sirianni (Vernon) finished second in the 400 hurdles for the Eastern women who finished third.