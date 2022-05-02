ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficacy of 0.01% low dose atropine and its correlation with various factors in myopia control in the Indian population

By Shweta Chaurasia
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of low-dose atropine compared to placebo in the Indian population and also to study the impact of various modifiable and non-modifiable factors on myopia progression (MP) and drug efficacy (DE). It was aÂ single-centre prospective placebo-controlled interventional study. 43 participants aged 6"“16Â years...

#Population Size#Indian#Atropine#Myopia#Population Growth#Ale#De#Iqr
