Mouse lung mechanical properties under varying inflation volumes and cycling frequencies

By K. A. M. Quiros
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespiratory pathologies alter the structure of the lung and impact its mechanics. Mice are widely used in the study of lung pathologies, but there is a lack of fundamental mechanical measurements assessing the interdependent effect of varying inflation volumes and cycling frequency. In this study, the mechanical properties of five male...

Author Correction: A comprehensive characterization of the cell-free transcriptome reveals tissue- and subtype-specific biomarkers for cancer detection

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22444-1, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article there was an error in the Data Availability Statement. A sentence providing details about the restrictions for granting access to the data generated in this Article 'Access to the data will be restricted to non-commercial entities' was omitted. This has been corrected in the pdf and HTML versions of the Article.
HEALTH
CandyCodes: simple universally unique edible identifiers for confirming the authenticity of pharmaceuticals

Counterfeit or substandard medicines adversely affect the health of millions of people and cost an estimated $200 billion USD annually. Their burden is greatest in developing countries, where the World Health Organization estimates that one in ten medical products are fake. In this work, I describe a simple addition to the existing drug manufacturing process that imparts an edible universally unique physical identifier to each pill, tablet, capsule, caplet, etc. This technique uses nonpareils (also called sprinkles and "hundreds and thousands"), tiny inexpensive multicolor candy spheres that are normally added to other candies or desserts as decorations. If nonpareils are applied at random to a pill immediately after manufacture, the specific pattern they form is unlikely to ever be repeated by random chance; this means that the pattern (or "CandyCode") can be used to uniquely identify the pill and distinguish it from all other pills. By taking a photograph of each CandyCoded pill after manufacture and recording the location and color of each nonpareil, a manufacturer can construct a database containing the CandyCodes of all known-authentic pills they produce. A consumer can then simply use a cellphone to photograph a pill and transfer its image to the manufacturer's server, which determines whether the pill's CandyCode matches a known-good CandyCode in their database (meaning that the pill is authentic) or does not have a match in the database (in which case the consumer is warned that the pill may be counterfeit and should not be consumed). To demonstrate the feasibility of using random particles as universal identifiers, I performed a series of experiments using both real CandyCodes (on commercially produced chocolate candies) and simulated CandyCodes (generated by software). I also developed a simple method for converting a CandyCode photo to a set of strings for convenient storage and retrieval in a database. Even after subjecting CandyCodes to rough handling to simulate shipping conditions, the CandyCodes were still easily verifiable using a cellphone camera. A manufacturer could produce at least \(10^{17}\) CandyCoded pills-41 million for each person on Earth-and still be able to uniquely identify each CandyCode. By providing universally-unique IDs that are easy to manufacture but hard to counterfeit, require no alteration of the existing drug formulation and minimal alteration of the manufacturing process, and need only a cameraphone for verification, CandyCodes could play an important role in the fight against fraud in pharmaceuticals and many other products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CD4 T cells are required to improve the efficacy of CIK therapy in non-small cell lung cancer

As a widely studied adoptive treatment method, CIK (cytokine-induced killer cells) treatment has shown clinical benefits in many clinical trials on non-small cell lung cancer. As a heterogeneous cell population, however, CIK cells have a strong instability and individual differences in their efficacies, which are collaboratively regulated by the tumor microenvironment and CIK subpopulations. Among them, CD4+ T cells belong to a crucial subgroup of the CIK cell population, and their influence on CIK therapy is still unclear. Herein, we show how CD4+ T cells positively regulate the functions of CD3+CD56+ T and CD3+CD8+ T cells. During this process, we found that Th1/Th17 CD4+ subgroups can induce the phosphorylation of the AKT pathway by secreting IL-17A, and upregulate the expression of T-bet/Eomes transcription factors, thereby restoring the function of CD8+/CD3+CD56+ T cells and reversing the exhaustion of PD-1+Tim-3+ T cells. These findings will provide guidance for the clinical screening of suitable populations for CIK treatment and formulation of strategies for CIK therapy plus immune checkpoint treatment. Based on these findings, we are conducting an open-label phase II study (NCT04836728) is to evaluate the effects of autologous CIKs in combination with PD-1 inhibitor in the first-line treatment of IV NSCLC, and hope to observe patients' benefits in this clinical trial.
CANCER
SIMILE enables alignment of tandem mass spectra with statistical significance

Interrelating small molecules according to their aligned fragmentation spectra is central to tandem mass spectrometry-based untargeted metabolomics. Current alignment algorithms do not provide statistical significance and compounds that have multiple delocalized structural differences and therefore often fail to have their fragment ions aligned. Here we align fragmentation spectra with both statistical significance and allowance for multiple chemical differences using Significant Interrelation of MS/MS Ions via Laplacian Embedding (SIMILE). SIMILE yields spectral alignment inferred structural connections in molecular networks that are not found with cosine-based scoring algorithms. In addition, it is now possible to rank spectral alignments based on p-values in the exploration of structural relationships between compounds and enhance the chemical connectivity that can be obtained with molecular networking.
CHEMISTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Reprogramming of pro-inflammatory human macrophages to an anti-inflammatory phenotype by bile acids

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18305-x, published online 10 January 2018. The original version of this Article was incomplete. In the original version of the Supplementary Information, the log fold change values were not included.Â The original Supplementary Information is attached here. In addition, Supplementary Data 2 and Supplementary Data...
SCIENCE
Retraction Note: Uncertainty in estimating the number of contributors from simulated DNA mixture profiles, with and without allele dropout, from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Caucasian ethnic populations

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84580-4, published online 04 March 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication of this Article, the Authors were unable to locate consent forms for some of the old pre-2000 samples used for deriving the allele frequencies in this study. If these samples are excluded, the derived STR allele frequencies would be altered which would impact the modelling and affect the conclusions drawn. In view of this, the Authors have retracted this Article to review and revise the data.
SCIENCE
Fault-tolerant operation of a logical qubit in a diamond quantum processor

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Solid-state spin qubits are a promising platform for quantum...
COMPUTERS
A novel study on the reduction of non-exhaust particulate matter emissions through system vibration control

The need to reduce non-exhaust particulate matter emissions is of paramount importance as they pose repercussions on human lives and the environment. In this study, a novel way to limit emissions is proposed based on the minimization of the vibration of the mating bodies. Two model friction material formulations were tested in the form of pins and paired with a pearlitic grey cast iron disc counterface in a laboratory pin on disc apparatus. To reduce the vibrations, a damping tape was wrapped around the pins. With the damping of vibration, a significant drop in the emissions was recorded, and this was correlated with the friction layer establishment during sliding, which observed low disruption. It is believed that the use of this method for reducing emissions can accompany the optimization phase of the brake squeal noise of friction materials, thereby, providing new design perspectives.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: De novo assembly, characterization, functional annotation and expression patterns of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) transcriptome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-31148-4, published online 10 September 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Results section under subheading 'Virus discovery' where,. "The remaining 21 contigs had Top Hit E-value scores identifying them to be related most closely to strains of Gill-associated virus (GAV; 4...
WILDLIFE
Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
Clinical determinants of cerebrovascular reactivity in very preterm infants during the transitional period

Preterm infants are at enhanced risk of brain injury due to altered cerebral haemodynamics during postnatal transition. This observational study aimed to assess the clinical determinants of transitional cerebrovascular reactivity and its association with intraventricular haemorrhage (IVH). Methods. Preterm infants <32 weeks underwent continuous monitoring of cerebral oxygenation and heart...
HEALTH
Downregulation of long non-coding RNAs in patients with bipolar disorder

The abnormal function of signaling cascades is currently a candidate in the pathophysiology of bipolar disorder (BD). One of the factors involved in activating these signals is oxidative stress. Some long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA) are involved in the oxidative stress. In this study, we compared expression levels of lincRNA-p21, lincRNA-ROR, and lincRNA-PINT in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) from BD patients (n"‰="‰50) and healthy individuals (n"‰="‰50). Expression levels of lincRNA-p21, lincRNA-ROR, and lincRNA-PINT were significantly reduced in patients with BD compared to controls. In sex-based analyses, down-regulation of these lncRNAs was revealed only in male BD patients compared to male healthy subjects. Also, in BD patients, all three lncRNAs showed a significant pairwise positive correlation in expression level. The area under curve values for lincRNA-p21, lincRNA-ROR, and lincRNA-PINT was 0.66, 0.75, and 0.66, respectively. Thus, the ROC curve analysis showed that lncRNA-ROR might serve as a diagnostic biomarker for distinguishing between BD patients and controls. Altogether, the current study proposes a role for lincRNA-p21, lincRNA-ROR, and lincRNA-PINT in the pathogenesis of bipolar disorder. Moreover, the peripheral expression of these lncRNAs might be useful as potential biomarkers for BD.
CANCER

