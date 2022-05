If you've got the itch to soar high in the sky over Michigan this summer, we've got you covered here with our list of places that offer hot air balloon rides. I can honestly say, I've never taken a hot air balloon ride in my life. I've always wanted to but my fear of heights always gets in the way. However, this summer I promised my girlfriend and son that I would put my fear aside and we would all take a hot air balloon ride together.

