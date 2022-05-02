ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

Anti-Capital Gains Initiative Effort Now in Need of Signatures

kpq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statewide ballot initiative to repeal Washington’s capital gains tax could be a reality if opponents can collect enough signatures. The Everett Herald is reporting that Thurston County Superior...

