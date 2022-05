ARLINGTON, TX- The Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys have signed several players who were not drafted. Right after the NFL Draft, all 32 teams go into a frenzy to sign players who could improve their team. Unlike drafted players, the players not drafted have the ability to sign with any team that want to sign them. They could have several teams come to them only to choose the team of their liking. The Cowboys have signed a safety who has a legit shot at making the team and a kicker with a huge leg. Here is a list of the Cowboys undrafted free agents. Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A…

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO