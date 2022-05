ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School Football Golf Scramble will take place on June 12 at Cattails Golf Course. The format is a four-person scramble, and the cost is $85 per player and $340 per team and it is open to everyone. The tournament will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the AHS football team.

