Crook County track and field splits its dual meet against Madras

The Cowgirls were dominant in their half of their dual meet last week, but the Cowboys fell while resting some regulars.

On Wednesday, April 27, Crook County High School and the Madras White Buffalos split the results of a track and field meet in Madras.

The Cowgirls won the girls meet 89-57, while the White Buffalos took the boys meet 77.66 to 61.33.

The Cowgirls took 11 of the 17 events contested in the girls meet, while the Cowboys placed first in seven of the 16 events that were run in the boys meet.

"It was good for us," Crook County head coach Ernie Brooks said. "We are starting to look at district events and trying to solidify our team."

Freshman Natalia Crass was a triple winner in the girls meet, taking first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.52 seconds, while also winning the 400 with a time of 1:02.25 and the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 10 inches.

Crass, along with Tienna Quinn, Alexys Schneider and Cylie Hartzell, also took first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.54.

In addition to running on the winning 4x100 relay team, Schneider, a junior, took first in the 100 with a time of 13.63, while Hartzell, a freshman, was second in the event in 13.77. Junior Ivakai Heiges won the 100 high hurdles with a time of 19.26, while senior Elise Rice led a Crook County sweep of the 300 intermediate hurdles, taking first in a time of 49.86. Freshman Pati Carne was second in the event, while Heiges was third in a time of 58.10.

The Cowgirls also dominated the throwing events, with senior Josie Kasberger winning the javelin (100-08) and shot put (33-04.5), while fellow senior Grace Brooks won the discus (110-03) and was second in the shot put (33-04). Senior Lauren Papke took second in the discus with a throw of 98-02, while Kasberger was third with a toss of 97-01, and freshman Lucy Brooks was a non-scoring fourth with a throw of 80-07. Freshman Joann McKinnon also placed in the javelin, taking third with a toss of 84-07.

The remaining Cowgirl victory came in the triple jump, as senior Sofia Langley leaped 30-03.

Several other Cowgirls had notable meets. Following Crass across the finish line in the 400 were Quinn, a senior, with a time of 1:05.99 and Chalis Bueckert, a sophomore in 1:07.88. Although they did not factor in the scoring, Rice was fourth in the event in 1:07.94, while Langley was fifth in 1:08.88 and Carne was sixth at 1:09.72.

Quinn was also third in the 200 with a time of 29.33.

The Cowgirls picked up a pair of seconds in the distance events as freshman Alanna Brasher was the runner-up in the 800 with a time of 2:58.10, while senior McCall Woodward was second in the 3,000 in a time of 12:51.20.

Freshman Kylie Merwin finished second in the high jump with a leap of 4-02, while Quinn was second in the long jump with a leap of 13-09.

Running in his first meet of the year, freshman Gabe Love was a double winner on the boys side, taking first in the 100 with a time of 11.76 and winning the 200 while clocking in at 23.83.

The Cowboys' only other win on the track was in the 4x100 relay, where junior Hayden Shaw, senior Kyree Willis, and sophomores Cooper Nelson and Julian Lopez took first with a time of 46.53.

As in the girls meet, the Cowboys dominated the throwing events, sweeping all three events. Sophomore Ayden Hall took first in all three throws, winning the shot put with a heave of 44-10.5, the discus with a toss of 122-02 and the javelin with a throw of 131-05.

Sophomore Zachary Levesque finished second in the shot put (37-00.25) and the discus (106-04), while Love was second in the javelin with a throw of 122-04. Freshman Mauricio Ambriz finished third in the shot with a throw of 35-10.25, while sophomore Elias Powlison was a non-scoring fourth with a throw of 34-09. Powlison finished third in the discus with a throw of 99-08, while junior Levi Gruber was third in the javelin with a throw of 98-09.

The final Cowboy winner was Willis, who easily won the high jump with a leap of 6-00. Willis was also second in the 300 hurdles (46.00) and third in the 400 (55.26).

"We ran everybody that wants to be on the relay in the open 400 and didn't even run a 4x400 relay in the meet," Brooks said. "We wanted to give everyone a chance to see what they could do."

Brooks added that the team rested a number of athletes that have been nursing injuries. Although Madras won the boys meet, Brooks said that if some of those individuals had run and the team had taken a few people out of the open 400 and spread them out in the distance races, he believes that the Cowboys could have won.

"It's more important to have people ready for districts than to worry about trying to win the national dual meet trophy," he said. "Madras is a good team, and it was a good meet for us."

Other Cowboys to place included freshman Josh Belz, third in the 800 (2:59.70), senior Daniel Olson, second in the 1,500 (5:14.81), freshman Adam Radabaugh, second in the 3,000 (10:19.74), fellow freshman Taylor Harper, third in the 3,000 (10:43.56), freshman Elijah Oelkers, third in the 300 hurdles (48.05), and junior Nathen DelaPena, third in the pole vault with a clearance of 9-06.

The track team has just two meets left prior to the Intermountain District Championships, which will be held Saturday, May 14 in Prineville.

The JV team will compete in the IMC JV districts on Thursday, May 5, at Hood River Valley, while the varsity team will compete Friday, May 6, at the Wally Ciochetti Invitational at Cottage Grove High School, with field events scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and running events to follow.

Crook County at Madras dual meet

at Madras High School

Girls team scores â€“ Crook County 89, Madras 57.

Boys team scores â€“ Madras 77.66, Crook County 61.33.

Boys individual results (first three placers plus all Crook County finishers)

100 â€“ 1. Gabe Love, CC, 11.76. 2. Michael Picard, M, 11.81. 3. Andres Pineda, M, 11.92. 10. Chance John, CC, 13.03. 11. Elijah Oelkers, CC, 13.20. 14. Caden Marshall, CC, 13.43. 16. Reme Stuart, CC, 13.69. 17. Bryan Estes, CC, 13.98. 19. Jaxson Guana, CC, 14.15.

200 â€“ 1. Gabe Love, 23.83. 2. Andres Pineda, M, 24.47. 3. Damian Fuentes, M, 24.99. 4. Hayden Shaw, CC, 25.43. 10. Chance John, CC, 26.87. 11. Caden Marshall, CC, 26.95. 13. Reme Stuart, CC, 27.77. 14. Bryan Estes, CC, 27.81. 15. Aidan Bonner, CC, 27.82. 16. Nathen DelaPena, CC, 27.99. 19. Jaxson Guana, CC, 29.33.

400 â€“ 1. Michael Picard, M, 54.91. 2. Ethan Nava, M, 54.98. 3. Kyree Willis, CC, 55.25. 4. Jacob McKinnon, CC, 57.39. 6. Nils Hansen, CC, 57.89. 7. Hayden Shaw, CC, 58.22. 8. Cooper Nelson, CC, 59.25.

800 â€“ 1. Isaiah Wapsheli, M, 2:10.45. 2. Eben Tapia, M, 2:16.45. 3. Josh Belz, CC, 2:59.70.

1,500 â€“ 1. Eben Tapia, M, 4:54.50. 2. Daniel Olson, CC, 5:14.81. 3. Kurtis Tanewasha, M, 5:25.75.

3,000 â€“ 1. Isaiah Wapsheli, M, 10:15.84. 2. Adam Radabaugh, CC, 10:19.74. 3. Taylor Harper, CC, 10:43.56. 6. Cade Grogan, CC, 13:11.35. 7. Ben McWilliams, CC, 15:18.25.

300 intermediate Hurdles â€“ 1. Ethan Tapia, 44.57. 2. Kyree Willis, CC, 46.00. 3. Elijah Oelkers, CC, 48.05.

4x100 relay â€“ 1. Hayden Shaw, Kyree Willis, Cooper Nelson, Julian Lopez, CC, 46.58. 2. Madras, 47.71.

4x400 relay â€“ 1. Madras, 3:48.76.

Shot put â€“ 1. Ayden Hall, CC, 44-10.5. 2. Zachary Levesque, 37-00.25. 3. Maurico Ambriz, CC, 35-10.50. 4. Elias Powlison, CC, 34-09. 6. Levi Gruber, CC, 29-10. 7. Jeffery Schular, CC, 29-04.25. 9. Tristan Davis, CC, 27-10.5. 13. Zachary Barrett, CC, 26-02.5. 14. Ben McWilliams, CC, 22-06.

Discus â€“ 1. Ayden Hall, CC, 122-02. 2. Zachary Levesque, CC, 106-04. 3. Elias Powlison, CC, 99-08. 5. Jeffery Schular, CC, 84-01. 7. Mauricio Ambriz, CC, 75-01. 8. Zachary Barrett, CC, 70-11. 10. Tristan Davis, CC, 69-08. 13. Ben McWilliams, CC, 62-00. 14. Cade Grogan, CC, 48-06.

Javelin â€“ 1. Ayden Hall, CC, 131-05. 2. Gabe Love, CC, 122-04. 3. Levi Gruber, CC, 105-03. 4. Zachary Levesque, CC, 98-09. 6. Elias Powlison, CC, 93-01. 8. Jeffery Schular, CC, 82-05. 12. Zachary Barrett, CC, 64-08. 13. Tristan Davis, CC, 62-00. 14. Mauricio Ambriz, CC, 60-00.

High jump â€“ 1. Kyree Willis, CC, 6-00. 2. Tobias Byrd, M, 5-08. 3. Seneca Ball, M, 5-02. 5. Nathen DelaPena, CC, 5-02. 6. Adam Radabaugh, CC, 5-00. 9. Aidan Bonner, CC, 4-08.

Pole vault â€“ 1. Tobias Byrd, M, 11-06. 2. Oliver Nilles, M, 11-00. 3. Nathen DelaPena, CC, 9-06. 6. Aidan Bonner, CC, 8-06. 7. Caden Marshall, CC, 8-00.

Long jump â€“ 1. Andres Aguilar, M, 18-01.5. 2. Steve Gonzalez, M, 17-07.5. 3. Tommy Alvarez, M, 17-02.

Triple jump â€“ 1. Steve Gonzalez, M, 35-07.5. 2. Diego Arthur, M, 35-02. 3. Kylan Yaw, M, 34-04. 6. Cooper Nelson, CC, 32-04.5.

Girls individual results ( first three places plus all Crook County finishers)

100 â€“ 1. Alexys Schneider, CC, 13.63. 2. Cylie Hartzell, CC, 13.77. 3. Adelynn Adams, M, 13.81. 5. Kylie Merwin, CC, 14.27. 10. Joann McKinnon, CC, 16.26.

200 â€“ 1. Natalia Crass, CC, 27.52. 2. Adelynn Adams, M, 28.64. 3. Tienna Quinn, CC, 29.33. 4. Sofia Langley, CC, 30.50. 6. Hattie Penhollow, CC, 31.77. 8. Ria Guana Crismon, CC, 32.56.

400 â€“ 1. Natalia Crass, CC, 1:02.25. 2. Tienna Quinn, CC, 1:05.99. 3. Chalis Bueckert, CC, 1:07.88. 4. Elise Rice, CC, 1:07.94. 5. Sofia Langley, CC, 1:08.98. 6. Pati Carne, CC, 1:09.72. 9. Hattie Penhollow, CC, 1:13.52.

800 â€“ 1. Emily Picard, M, 2:48.49. 2. Alanna Brasher, CC, 2:58.10.

1,500 â€“ 1. Hannah MacDuffee, M, 5:29.60. 2. Emily Picard, M, 5:42.42. 3. Talise Wapsheli, M, 6:39.90.

3,000 â€“ 1. Hanna MacDuffee, M, 12:26.16. 2. McCall Woodward, CC, 12:31.20. 3. Talise Wapsheli, M, 14:06.40.

100 high hurdles â€“ 1. Ivakai Heiges, CC, 19.26. 2. Briann Ellis, M, 19.46. 3. Feather Miller, M, 20.09. 4. Cylie Hartzell, CC, 20.29.

300 intermediate hurdles â€“ 1. Elise Rice, CC, 43.86. 2. Pati Carne, CC, 56.87. 3. Ivakai Heiges, CC, 58.10.

4x100 relay â€“ 1. Tienna Quinn, Natalia Crass, Alexys Schneider, Cylie Hartzell, CC, 53.54. 2. Madras, 56.38. Ria Guana Crismon, Kylie Merwin, Hattie Penhollow, Joann McKinnon, CC JV, 59.08.

4x400 relay â€“ 1. Madras, 4:54.84.

Shot put â€“ 1. Josie Kasberger, CC, 33-04.5. 2. Grace Brooks, CC, 33-04. 3. Matty Buck, M, 28-08.25. 4. Avery Chamness, CC, 28-05.5. 5. Lauren Papke, CC, 28-01.75. 6. Sammy Miller, CC, 25-06.5. 8. Lucy Brooks, CC, 24-03.5. 11. Isabelle Schmidt, CC, 20-05.5. 12. Rilee Dennis, CC, 19-09.75. 14. Lindsey Mode, CC, 19-00.25.

Discus â€“ 1. Grace Brooks, CC, 110-08. 2. Lauren Papke, CC, 89-02. 3. Josie Kasberger, CC, 97-01. 4. Lucy Brooks, CC, 80-07. 7. Sammy Miller, CC, 65-06. 7. Avery Chamness, CC, 65-06. 9. Rilee Dennis, CC, 58-03. 13. Isabelle Schmidt, CC, 43-06.

Javelin â€“ 1. Josie Kasberger, CC, 100-08. 2. Matty Buck, M, 87-07. 3. Joann McKinnon, CC, 84-07. 4. Lauren Papke, CC, 81-00. 5. Grace Brooks, CC, 80-00. 8. Isabelle Schmidt, CC, 72-02. 9. Sammy Miller, CC, 68-05. 11. Lucy Brooks, CC, 54-03. 12. Ria Guana Crismon, CC, 53-05. 16. Rilee Dennis, CC, 46-02. 18. Avery Chamness, CC, 39-07.

High jump â€“ 1. Briann Ellis, M, 4-06. 2. Kylie Merwin, CC, 4-02.

Pole vault â€“ 1. Briann Ellis, M, 8-00. 2. Joann McKinnon, CC, 7-00. 3. Paisley Ludi, M, 6-00. 4. Ivakai Heiges, CC, 5-06.

Long jump â€“ 1. Natalia Crass, CC, 13-10. 2. Tienna Quinn, VV, 13-09. 2. Adelynn Adams, M, 13-09. 4. Eliot Moore, CC, 13-06.25.

Triple jump â€“ 1. Sofia Langley, CC, 30-03. 2. Sierra Adams, M, 28-00. 3. Austin Erwen, M, 27-10.

