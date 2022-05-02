Crook County boys tennis 'making massive strives' as season wraps

The Cowboys split a pair of Intermountain Conference matches last week, but their head coach sees plenty of positives.

The Crook County High School boys tennis team split a pair of matches this past week, falling to Hood River Valley at home on Monday, April 25, before defeating The Dalles on the road Wednesday, April 27.

In the first meet of the week, the Cowboys were swept 6-0 by the visiting Eagles. However, head coach Eric Ryan said that the final score was not indicative of how the team competed.

"Sometimes the score lines don't reflect the level of growth and improvement of athletes," he said. "Today was that kind of day. Something unique has happened in the past week. Our guys are making massive strides forward in the technical proficiency of their play, and it's only a matter of time before that hard work pays off for them in their matches."

That statement turned out to be prophetic as the Cowboys rolled to a 4-2 victory at The Dalles just two days later.

Against Hood River Valley, Aiden Gonzales-Haynie of Hood River Valley defeated Layton Marshall 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 singles action. The Eagles' Jenner Baumhackl then rolled past Garrett Stefanik 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Hood River Valley continued to roll as Judah Caudill defeated Kaden Ritter 6-3, 6-1 in No. 3 singles action.

The Cowboys had their best opportunity to win at No. 4 singles, but came up just short as the Eagles' Allejandro Giorgi outlasted Crook County's Liam McNamee 7-5, 3-6, 10-4.

Just two doubles matches were contested on the day, with Hood River easily winning both matches. Eric Langlouis and Oscar Avalos rolled past Evan Wood and Telmo Buron 6-0, 6-1 before Parker Ford and John Hotchkiss defeated Victor Covarrubias and Stephen Strong 6-4, 6-1.

On Wednesday in the Dalles, the Cowboys turned the tide and found a way to win the dual.

Buron came back from an early deficit to edge Henry Perez of The Dalles 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 to take the No. 1 singles match.

The Dalles evened the score as Matthieu Poiraud got past Stefanik 6-4, 6-2 in No. 2 singles action. Strong gave the Cowboys the lead for good with a convincing 6-0, 6-2 win over Reece Keizur at No. 3 singles, before McNamee rolled past Ryder Barrier 6-1, 6-0 in the final singles match.

The Dalles stayed in the match as Henry Perez and Grey Roetcisoender slipped past Wood and Covarrubias 6-2, 7-6 (4) in No. 1 doubles action. However, Strong and McNamee took care of business in the No. 2 doubles match, blanking Ben Dahl and Kevin Zuniga 6-0, 6-0 to wrap up the dual win for the Cowboys.

Crook County hosted Ridgeview on Monday, May 2, and then are home again on Wednesday, May 4, when they take on the Redmond Panthers in a 3 p.m. match. The Cowboys cap off a busy week on Friday, May 6, when they host The Dalles in their final match before the Intermountain Conference championships. The district meet will be held Wednesday and Thursday, May 11-12, at a site yet to be announced.