Crook County's Bales, Weaver named all-state for girls basketball

Crook County girls basketball players Emma Bales and Katelynn Weaver were listed on the OBCA Class 5A All-State team.

The Crook County High School girls basketball team has put two players on the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Class 5A All-State team.

Senior Emma Bales and junior Katelynn Weaver have both received honorable mention honors. The duo helped lead Crook County to a sixth-place finish at the OSAA Class 5A State Basketball Tournament, as well as leading the Cowgirls to a second place finish in the Intermountain Conference and a No. 3 ranking in the final OSAA power rankings.

Danaeja Romero Ah-Sam, a sophomore from Springfield, was named Class 5A Player of the Year, while Crescent Valley's Eric Gower was named Coach of the Year.

Joining Romero Ah-Sam on the all-state first team were Maddie Olma of Rex Putnam, Gabby Bland of Crescent Valley, Jenna Albrecht of Ridgeview and Lindsay Bailey of West Albany.

Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Class 5A Girls All-State Team

Player of the year â€“ Danaeja Romero Ah-Sam, Springfield

Coach of the year â€“ Eric Gower, Crescent Valley

First team â€“ Danaeja Romero Ah-Sam, Springfield, sophomore; Maddie Olma, Rex Putnam, senior; Gabby Bland, Crescent Valley, junior; Jenna Albrecht, Ridgeview, senior; Lindsay Bailey, West Albany, senior.

Second team â€“ Brynn Smith, Willamette, freshman; Kyleigh Brown, Silverton, sophomore; Cali Densen, Milwaukie, senior; Ella Wedin, La Salle Prep, junior; Juju Henderson, Springfield, freshman.

Honorable mention â€“ McKenzie Hirsch, Crater, senior; Emma Bales, Crook County, senior; Karina Borgen, Wilsonville, senior; Victoria Nguyen, Willamette, freshman; Mia Skoro, La Salle Prep, senior; Katelynn Weaver, Crook County, junior; Paige Traeger, Silverton, senior; Elka Prechel, Corvallis, senior; Muriel Hoisington, Pendleton, senior; Sevennah VanDeReo, Corvallis, senior; Stella Scott, Churchill, senior; Emma McDonald, Rex Putnam, junior; Marina Castaneda, Hood River Valley, sophomore; Kyrah Daniels, Ridgeview, junior; Sadie Wendering, Central, junior.