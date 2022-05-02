ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County's Bales, Weaver named all-state for girls basketball

By Lon Austin
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4AhL_0fQlUpK800 Crook County girls basketball players Emma Bales and Katelynn Weaver were listed on the OBCA Class 5A All-State team.

The Crook County High School girls basketball team has put two players on the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Class 5A All-State team.

Senior Emma Bales and junior Katelynn Weaver have both received honorable mention honors. The duo helped lead Crook County to a sixth-place finish at the OSAA Class 5A State Basketball Tournament, as well as leading the Cowgirls to a second place finish in the Intermountain Conference and a No. 3 ranking in the final OSAA power rankings.

Danaeja Romero Ah-Sam, a sophomore from Springfield, was named Class 5A Player of the Year, while Crescent Valley's Eric Gower was named Coach of the Year.

Joining Romero Ah-Sam on the all-state first team were Maddie Olma of Rex Putnam, Gabby Bland of Crescent Valley, Jenna Albrecht of Ridgeview and Lindsay Bailey of West Albany.

Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Class 5A Girls All-State Team

Player of the year â€“ Danaeja Romero Ah-Sam, Springfield

Coach of the year â€“ Eric Gower, Crescent Valley

First team â€“ Danaeja Romero Ah-Sam, Springfield, sophomore; Maddie Olma, Rex Putnam, senior; Gabby Bland, Crescent Valley, junior; Jenna Albrecht, Ridgeview, senior; Lindsay Bailey, West Albany, senior.

Second team â€“ Brynn Smith, Willamette, freshman; Kyleigh Brown, Silverton, sophomore; Cali Densen, Milwaukie, senior; Ella Wedin, La Salle Prep, junior; Juju Henderson, Springfield, freshman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTMtS_0fQlUpK800 Honorable mention â€“ McKenzie Hirsch, Crater, senior; Emma Bales, Crook County, senior; Karina Borgen, Wilsonville, senior; Victoria Nguyen, Willamette, freshman; Mia Skoro, La Salle Prep, senior; Katelynn Weaver, Crook County, junior; Paige Traeger, Silverton, senior; Elka Prechel, Corvallis, senior; Muriel Hoisington, Pendleton, senior; Sevennah VanDeReo, Corvallis, senior; Stella Scott, Churchill, senior; Emma McDonald, Rex Putnam, junior; Marina Castaneda, Hood River Valley, sophomore; Kyrah Daniels, Ridgeview, junior; Sadie Wendering, Central, junior.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Oregonian

Crook County High School Principal Michelle Jonas named Oregon High School Principal of the Year

As Jonas accepts the coveted award, she gives credit to her high school team, parents, and community for making it possibleDuring a Monday morning assembly last week, a very surprised Michelle Jonas was awarded the coveted high school principal of the year award. Jonas has served in leadership at Crook County High School for 13 years, serving as vice principal four years and principal for nine years. Students and staff packed the gymnasium to celebrate Principal Jonas as one of Oregon's top education leaders. The CCHS administration successfully kept the award a secret, and thus the surprised look on Jonas'...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Shrum family were early settlers along Cherry Creek

Upper Cherry Creek Ranch was developed by Andrew Shrum's son, Francis DeVolney Shrum This abandoned ranch house is located along Cherry Creek four miles southeast of Horse Heaven Mine. It is on the upper portion of Cherry Creek and that is how it was named. Andrew Jackson Shrum was one of the earliest settlers along the creek and established his homestead near this location in 1872. He was born in Missouri on Sept. 12, 1841. His family moved to Oregon in 1846. He married Nancy Wells in 1862. They moved to Central Oregon in 1870 and first settled near Waterman...
MISSOURI STATE
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
49
Followers
988
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy