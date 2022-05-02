Crook County girls tennis splits a pair of matches in league play

A shorthanded Crook County girls tennis team was defeated by Hood River Valley before bouncing back to beat The Dalles.

The Crook County High School girls tennis team split a pair of matches this past week.

On Monday, April 25, the Cowgirls traveled to Hood River Valley, where the Eagles defeated Crook County 7-1. Crook County rebounded on Wednesday, April 27, dominating The Dalles 7-1 in a home match, which was Senior Night for the Cowgirls.

"It has been a really fun season this year, with so many new players that have great personalities," Crook County head coach Aaron Raasch said of the season so far.

Against Hood River Valley, the Cowgirls played without their normal No. 1 singles player, Meredith Cooper, and that had a significant impact on the outcome.

Haven Housley moved up from No. 2 singles to fill Cooper's spot, and she fell 6-0, 6-2 to Hood River Valley's Laura Clute. Harlee Bothum, who usually plays doubles, filled in at No. 2 singles and was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Jena Hager. Emmah Barnes, typically Bothum's partner in doubles, played No. 3 singles, falling 6-3, 6-2 to Cassandra Norena. The Cowgirls' lone victory came at No. 4 singles, where Sammy Ramos defeated Brisa Rojas 7-5, 6-3.

All four doubles matches were won by Hood River Valley, as Vivian Olson and Tally Godkin rolled past Melanie Thompson and Macy Wiederholt 6-1, 6-3, Ercindy Galiando and Cendall Sales whipped Cecily Cooper and Ana Jacuinde 6-0, 6-1, Yazzy Mayo and Stella Lee edged Angie Zarate and Perla Gamez 2-6, 6-2, 10-7, and Scarlet Caudill and A.J. Martinez defeated Jayden Bennett and Kadyn Madison 6-3, 6-2 to close out the night.

On Wednesday, it was a different story as the Cowgirls totally dominated the event.

Meredith Cooper returned and defeated Addison Little 6-2, 7-5 in the final home match of her career.

"We won a great match on Senior Night," Raasch said. "Meredith has only lost one league match and is 7-2 overall."

Housley kept things rolling for the Cowgirls with a hard fought 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 win at No. 2 singles. Sammy Ramos dominated her No. 3 singles match, rolling past Ximena Garcia 6-1, 6-0, before Bailey Everest closed out the singles matches with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Josephine Hamm.

Crook County continued to roll in the doubles matches. First, Barnes and Bothum edged Dianna Flores-Garcia 6-4, 6-3. Then, Thompson and Wiederholt rolled past Tania Rosales and Griselle Ortega 6-4, 6-0. Paulie Vega and Alexica Leos scored The Dalles' only win of the night, 6-0, 6-1, before Crook County's Delaney Engstrom and Tayah Hagensee defeated Kassie Huizar-Perez and Emily Serrato 6-4, 6-1 to close out the match.

The Cowgirls close out the regular season with three consecutive road matches. The team faced Ridgeview on Monday, May 2, and then Crook County takes on Redmond on Wednesday, May 4, before traveling to The Dalles on Friday, May 6. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.