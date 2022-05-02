Crook County girls golf victorious as Cowgirls hunt league title

The Cowgirls took another step toward a potential league championship last week, winning a tournament in The Dalles.

The Crook County High School girls golf team posted a score of 434 to win an Intermountain Conference tournament Monday, April 25, at The Dalles Country Club.

The Cowgirls finished 13 shots ahead of second place Redmond, which shot a round of 447. Rounding out the scoring were Ridgeview (449), Pendleton (461) and Hood River Valley (491). The Dalles also competed in the event, but had just three golfers participate, so the Riverhawks did not count in the team scoring.

Redmond's Elizabeth Richardson earned medalist honors with a round of 89. Katelyn Vassar of The Dalles finished second with a round of 94, while Crook County's Merritt O'Gorman took third with a score of 100. Rounding out the scoring for Crook County were Haylee Noland (106), Sawyer McDonald (113), Natalia Stefanek (115) and McKenzie Jonas (134).

The Cowgirls hosted an IMC tournament on Monday, May 2, at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville. The team does not play again until the regional tournament, which will be held at Heron Lakes Golf Course in Portland on Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10. However, the team could skip that tournament and go straight to state should they win the IMC championship. That championship will go to the overall winner of the three IMC tournaments that have been held this year. The win last Monday that puts Crook County squarely in contention for the district title. A win at Meadow Lakes could be enough to earn the Cowgirls an automatic berth to state.