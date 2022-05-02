In-Person Ceremony Planned to Remember Victims of May 31, 2019 Tragedy

​Several activities will be offered throughout the month of May in remembrance of the May 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting. New for 2022 will be an in-person ceremony for the community to gather and commemorate the lives lost and forever changed on 5/31.

"Because individuals are at different points in their healing journey, our goal is to continue to provide options for how we remember those we lost," said Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick A. Duhaney. "Promoting mental health is also key to our recovery, and this month-long programming reflects the City's commitment to overall wellness for our employees and the community."

Special Programming

The VB Strong Center, Virginia Beach Public Library, Virginia Beach Department of Human Services, and Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation are offering free activities for all ages throughout May, curated specifically to meet people where they are on their healing journey, help improve resiliency, and promote mental health and overall wellness. A StoryWalk®, yoga classes, and virtual moments of reflection are just a sampling of the offerings this month. A complete list of programming can be found on LoveForVB.com.

Ceremonial Programming

An in-person ceremony will be held for the first time since the pandemic to allow the community to gather to remember those we lost, lift up survivors and all those affected and still healing. The Three-Year Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at Mount Trashmore Park. Limited seating is available in front of the stage. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs.

"Love For VB" Around Town

The Love For VB symbol is displayed in the "Love" sign at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center .

. The forget-me-not flower will again be painted at Mount Trashmore on the front façade of the hill below the City seal. Weather permitting, it is scheduled to be completed around mid-May.

on the front façade of the hill below the City seal. Weather permitting, it is scheduled to be completed around mid-May. Remembrance flags, featuring the Love For VB forget-me-not flower, will be flown at more than 40 locations throughout the city.

featuring the Love For VB forget-me-not flower, will be flown at more than 40 locations throughout the city. City facilities including Building 30, the Virginia Beach Convention Center and Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center will light up blue in remembrance, May 23-31.

Individual activities

Social media frames and therapeutic coloring sheets are available on LoveForVB.com.

A Moment of Silence is scheduled for Friday, May 27, at 4:06 p.m., the time that the first 911 call was received. Individuals are asked to pause wherever they are at that time. City employee feedback has shown that the Friday of that weekend continues to be a poignant reminder even if it's not the actual anniversary of the tragedy.

is scheduled for Friday, May 27, at 4:06 p.m., the time that the first 911 call was received. Individuals are asked to pause wherever they are at that time. City employee feedback has shown that the Friday of that weekend continues to be a poignant reminder even if it's not the actual anniversary of the tragedy. Wear blue in remembrance on Tuesday, May 31.

For detailed information about the special programming, visit LoveForVB.com.

# # #