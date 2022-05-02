ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Grove, MN

Walnut Grove Man Dies, Two Critically Injured In Alcohol-Related Crash Friday

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Walnut Grove man was killed and two others critically wounded after two vehicles collided in Lyon County Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on April 29, 43-year-old Kaw La, of Marshall, was...

knuj.net

