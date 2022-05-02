City Relaunches Detroit ID Municipal Card Program after 2-Year Pandemic Hiatus

• Municipal Identification card provides ALL Detroiters with access to City services, ID for opening a bank/savings account or utilities,

• Sign-up by appointment, Monday – Friday with extended hours Wednesdays

• Free for the first 5,000 Detroiters who sign up

The City of Detroit Municipal Identification Program is being relaunched and is available once again after being idled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Detroit ID card provides all Detroiters (regardless of immigration status, age or gender identity) with a photo ID so they are able to access City Services, open a checking/savings account, gain entry to City buildings, or establish a utility account with providers such as DTE Energy and Detroit Water & Sewerage Department.

The Detroit ID card is available to all Detroiters, including those who are experiencing homelessness or who may be a returning citizen. The cost is $25 for a new Card application for adults ages 18-62; and $10 for youths ages 17 and younger, seniors ages 62+ and for former and existing cardholders whose card is expired and want to renew. Applicants under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present during their application appointment. Fees are waived for the first 5,000 Detroiters who sign up.

“Detroit recently became just the 14th city in the country to be certified as a Welcoming City and programs like the Detroit ID Card are a big part of the reason why," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "We are trying to build a city where every person is valued and can access important basic services and opportunities to lead healthy, productive lives. Many people may lack other forms of identification they need to access these opportunities, so we are pleased to offer this important tool once again."

Detroiters can obtain a Detroit ID card by doing the following:

1 – Collect documents totaling 300 points (full list is available at www.detroitmi.gov/detroitid)

2 – Provide proof of Detroit residency

3 – Schedule an appointment by calling (313) 774-5388 or visit www.detroitmi.gov/detroitid

“The City of Detroit is working to ensure that everyone has access to everything they need in order to choose a healthy and productive lifestyle, and a photo ID card is one basic element of providing that access,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. “We know that when everyone has the opportunity to take care of their basic needs, our City grows stronger and everyone’s quality of life improves.”

“Our Immigration Task Force, council office and our residents are so excited for our Detroit ID! It has been a long time coming for this much needed resource that connects residents to opportunities,” said Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Council Member for City of Detroit District 6. “We need IDs to go to doctor appointments, open bank accounts and pick up our medical prescriptions. We’re grateful for our Health Department that has been working diligently to reinstate our Detroit ID and to make the process as easy as possible.”

There are two locations for obtaining a Detroit ID card: Detroit Health Department (100 Mack Avenue) Hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 9 AM – 4 PM; Wednesday: 10 AM – 6 PM

# # #