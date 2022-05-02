OPD - Odessa Animal Shelter
This includes information on their animal services, hours of operation, website page, and contact information.
Click on the image to find their info!
This includes information on their animal services, hours of operation, website page, and contact information.
Click on the image to find their info!
Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States. It is located primarily in Ector County, although a small section of the city extends into Midland County. Odessa's population was 99,940 at the 2010 census, making it the 28th-most populous city in Texas; estimates as of July 2019 indicate a population of 123,334 in the city. It is the principal city of the Odessa metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Ector County.
Comments / 0