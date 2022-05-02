Aaron Lewis Show at Clarksburg Amp has New Date

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is preparing for a merry month of May that will be filled with concerts, films, dance recitals, and private events. April was an exciting month at the historic theatre in downtown Clarksburg. Audiences filled the seats to see country music legends The Oak Ridge Boys and Pam Tillis, as well as the West Virginia Dance Company. The month began with a showing of Peter Rabbit 2: the Runaway as a part of Clarksburg’s monthly First Friday event. The Clarksburg Mission also hosted a special screening of the documentary Tipping the Pain Scale. When the public wasn’t taking in concerts and films, the facility was rented for private events, specifically a wedding and a prom.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO