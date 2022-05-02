Head-on injury collision near Browning

SEDALIA, MO – A subject reported to have been suicidal is accused by police of assault on a police officer. A press release from Sedalia officers says during communication with officers Tuesday, Joshua Dieffenbach, 34, threatened to ram every police vehicle he saw. During an arranged meeting with police at a convenience store, Dieffenbach fled the scene, causing significant damage to one patrol car. A pursuit lasted around 18 minutes, during which, his vehicle attempted to ram patrol cars at least ten times. Officers used non lethal pepper balls to incapacitate the suspect.
Comments / 0