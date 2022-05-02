ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Lois Marie Wolf

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Je8Jp_0fQkhx4800

Lois, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, April 25, 2022 at age 87.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul A. Wolf who passed in 2000. Lois had four children – Mark (Joan), Michael (Barbara), Martin (Susie), and Marilyn. She also had four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

Lois was born in Indiana and her family relocated to Phoenix in 1970 due to Paul’s health. She lived many places in the Phoenix area and lived for a time in both Prescott Valley and Lake Havasu City. She also spent time in Rifle, Colorado which she adored very much, from 2010 to 2017 making many lasting friends.

Lois’ faith was unwavering, and she was a member of many Christian churches wherever she lived at the time. She strived to help others while sharing her faith with those around her. She was very kind and loved her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lois will be missed by all, but her time on earth was spent making friends and helping those in need. For that she will always be remembered with a smile.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Journey Church on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00A.M., 9049 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, AZ 85383.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

Marie-Rose Hufschmied

On Thursday April 21, 2022, Marie-Rose Hufschmied, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 92. Marie-Rose was born in Casablanca, Morocco on October 27, 1929, to Maria and Angelo Fanari. On June 23, 1953, she married Heinrich Hufschmied and emigrated to the United States in 1957....
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
Surprise Independent

Therese Louise Messerschmitt

Therese Louise Messerschmitt, 81, who resided in Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away from this life and onto her heavenly home on April 23, 2022. She was a member of Saint Georges Catholic Church in Apache Junction, Arizona. Therese had a vigor for life and a tenacious spirit. She was an...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Surprise Independent

Philip Dean Clowes

Philip Dean Clowes (Age 59) died after a long illness in Scottsdale, AZ, on April 26, 2022. He is survived by two daughters, Casey Clowes and Shannon Renner, and his former spouse DeeAnne Boyer McClenahan. His professional career began in the computer field, but his love and natural affinity for...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Indiana State
City
Peoria, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Obituaries
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Surprise Independent

Our Lady’s Guild of Prince of Peace installs new officers

Father David Ostler, Pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Sun City West, installed the new officers of Our Lady’s Guild for the 2022-23 year. The guild is only one year old but has made great strides to serve the parish and especially the ladies of the parish. During the first year, the guild established a “Focus on Jesus” group that included spiritual book studies, several trips to local spiritual and charitable destinations and a one-woman play about St. Mary Magdalen.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
Surprise Independent

Patrick Duffy: District 3 Newsletter — May 2022

On Thursday, March 31, we closed out the month of March by celebrating the 2022 State of the City event at City Hall. What an incredible evening we had! Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us, and a huge thank you to our performers who put on a stellar show! Did you miss the video? Watch it here: https://surprisetv.surpriseaz.gov/index.php/watch...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Northwest Valley author to sign books

Readers will have a chance to meet and get books signed by a Northwest Valley author. Rusty Bradshaw, a 40-plus year journalist will be available to sign his three published books 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Barnes & Noble, 7401 W. Bell Road, Peoria. “Gorge Justice” is...
PEORIA, AZ
Surprise Independent

Duffy, Judd to co-host community meeting at Spencer's Place

Surprise City Councilmen Patrick Duffy and Chris Judd are co-hosting another joint community meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Spencer's Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road. Duffy typically hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the first Saturday of every month. District 3 is in the southwest part of the city, including the Prasada area.
SURPRISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journey Church#Christian
Surprise Independent

Sharon Connors: 'Thrive' is a standing invitation

Each month now for probably 20 years, I pick up “Dancing Moons,” a work-of-art book that I found in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in artist Frank Howell’s gallery. There are curated photos of his exquisite paintings, one for each month, along with three of Nancy Wood’s poems regarding the each month’s them. The theme for May is acceptance, with the caveat that we don’t have forever so why waste a precious moment worrying or angry — resisting a fact of life. It’s a waste of our astounding creative power.
SANTA FE, NM
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
491
Followers
921
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy