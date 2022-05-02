ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Blues from the Top This June!

By Sponsored Content
elevationoutdoors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the weekend of June 24-26, Grand County Blues Society in Winter Park, CO will host the 20th Anniversary of Blues from the Top (BFTT) celebrating with a 3-day festival at the Rendezvous Event Center featuring Gov’t Mule, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Tab Benoit, plus many...

www.elevationoutdoors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy