Meda Mládková, a collector who amassed a significant grouping of work by Czech artists, including the famed modernist František Kupka, has died at 102. The Museum Kampa, an institution in Prague that she founded, posted about her passing on Tuesday on social media. "Meda, although she lived a large part of her long life abroad, was always a great patriot and loved the Czech nation," the museum wrote. "When political circumstances allowed her to return to the country, she contributed to the cultural development of the Czech Republic like few others." Born Marie Sokolová in...

