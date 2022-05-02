Flood Watch issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 14:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stone FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Stone and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 547 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - This includes the following low water crossings Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and James River at Bell Ford Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, western Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar and Marshfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

STONE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO