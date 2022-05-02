Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past two weeks (April 18-May 1)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from April 18-May 1.

Bellator 280, Paris, Friday

Middleweight: With Anthony Adams out, Kyle Stewart (15-5 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) steps in to fight Lorenz Larkin (23-7 MMA, 5-2 BMMA) (Eurosport NL)

160-pound contract weight: With Saul Rogers out, Charlie Leary (17-12-1 MMA, 3-3 BMMA) steps in to fight Soren Bak (15-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) (Eurosport NL)

Light heavyweight: With Melvin Manhoef out, Alex Polizzi (10-1 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) steps in to fight Yoel Romero (13-6 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) (Redactie Telesport)

UFC 274, Phoenix, Saturday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Andre Fialho of Portugal punches Miguel Baeza in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Welterweight: Cameron VanCamp (15-5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Andre Fialho (15-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) (Cageside Press)

Bellator 281, London, May 13

Welterweight: With Andrey Koreshkov out, Wendell Giacomo (9-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) steps in to fight Paul Daley (43-18-2 MMA, 9-5 BMMA) (Metro Sport)

UFC on ESPN 36, Las Vegas, May 14

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 31: Carlos Candelario prepares to fight Victor Altamirano of Mexico in their flyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season five week one at UFC APEX on August 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Flyweight: Carlos Candelario (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Tatsuro Taira (10-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, May 21

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 21: (R-L) Parker Porter punches Chase Sherman in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Heavyweight: With Maxim Grishin out, Parker Porter (13-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC) steps in to fight Jailton Almeida (15-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (Combate)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, June 4

Featherweight: Damon Jackson (20-4-1 MMA, 3-2-1 UFC) vs. Darrick Minner (26-13 MMA, 2-3 UFC) (Sherdog)

Lightweight: Benoit St-Denis (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Niklas Stolze (12-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Lightweight: Alex da Silva (21-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) vs. Joseph Solecki (11-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield (11-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) vs. Askar Mozharov (23-7 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Cageside Press)

UFC 275, Kallang, Singapore, June 11

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Weili Zhang punches Joanna Jedrzejczyk during her split decision win to retain her strawweight title at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Women’s strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) vs. Zhang Weili (21-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) (ESPN)

Lightweight: Steve Garcia (12-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (NewKZMMA)

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Ramazan Emeev (20-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi (10-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) vs. Joshua Culibao (9-1-1 MMA, 1-1-1 UFC)

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (17-9 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Austin, Texas, June 18

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Kevin Holland (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Alex Oliveira (not pictured) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Welterweight: Court McGee (21-10 MMA, 10-9 UFC) vs. Jeremiah Wells (10-2-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (21-7 MMA, 8-4 UFC) vs. Tim Means (32-12 MMA, 14-9 UFC)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) vs. Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) (All Access MMA)

Bellator 282, Uncasville, Conn., June 24

Bantamweight: Leandro Higo (21-5 MMA, 4-3 BMMA) vs. Danny Sabatello (12-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) – grand prix quarterfinal

Bantamweight: Enrique Barzola (18-5-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) vs. Magomed Magomedov (18-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) – grand prix quarterfinal

Middleweight: Fabio Aguiar (18-2 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) vs. Aaron Jeffery (11-3 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) (Cageside Press)

UFC 276, Las Vegas, July 2

Uriah Hall

Middleweight: Dricus Du Plessis (16-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. Brad Tavares (18-6 MMA, 13-6 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Women’s bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (9-6-2 MMA, 0-4 UFC)

Middleweight: Uriah Hall (17-10 MMA, 10-8 UFC) vs. Andre Muniz (22-4 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Women’s flyweight: With Casey O’Neill out, Maycee Barber (10-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) steps in to fight Jessica Eye (15-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC) (BJPenn.com)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, July 9

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Douglas Silva De Andrade (red gloves) reacts to fight against Sergey Morozov (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: Josh Fremd (9-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Tresean Gore (3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) (Sherdog)

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov (15-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) (Combate)

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5 MMA, 5-5 UFC) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, July 16

Herbert Burns

Featherweight: Khusein Askhabov (23-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Herbert Burns (11-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (TASS)

UFC Fight Night, London, July 23

Flyweight: Charles Johnson (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Muhamed Mokaev (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (ESPN)

Middleweight: Caio Borralho (11-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Armen Petrosyan (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) vs. Curtis Blaydes (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) (MMA reporter Ariel Helwani)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA, 9-5 UFC) vs. Darren Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) (MMA reporter Ariel Helwani)

UFC 277, TBA, July 30

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Tai Tuivasa (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (29-6 MMA, 17-7 UFC) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (15-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) (ESPN)

UFC Fight Night, Paris, Sept. 3

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) vs. Tai Tuivasa (14-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) (MMA reporter Ariel Helwani)