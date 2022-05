Sometimes when a show ends, you know that’s the final episode. Either everyone dies or they accomplish their goals. That’s not the path Ozark takes in Season 4. As we’ve covered before, Ozark’s latest season ends on a cliffhanger that is sure to leave some fans searching for more episodes. Sadly, your search is over. Ozark Season 4 is the final installment of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s stellar crime drama. Wondering why this series ended when it did and what its future may hold? Here’s what we know. Will There Be an Ozark Season 5? No, there will not be an Ozark Season 5....

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO