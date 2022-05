I suppose perfecting sourdough would have been a safer pandemic hobby, but it wasn’t mine. No, I took up cycling — the fast kind with a feather-light bike and clip-in pedals. I certainly wasn’t alone. Bikes were flying off shelves as people looked for ways to stay active outside. But this was about more than just looking for a way to exercise. With the world on lockdown, biking felt like a form of rebellion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO