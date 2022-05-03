ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) —

UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m.

Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck.

Bismarck police also said the case is still under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

UPDATE: May 2, 11:35 a.m.

West Dakota SWAT has located the individual who allegedly shot at police officers in the area of 2500 E Broadway Ave.

According to Bismarck police Lt. Luke Gardiner, a perimeter was set up around a trailer court in the area. Operators of the West Dakota SWAT team located a man in a shed dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

It’s unclear if it occurred from self-infliction or in the exchange of gunfire that occurred in the area.

Officers were investigating a stolen motor vehicle around 9 a.m. in a trailer located in this area. A man fled out of the backdoor of a trailer and officers began a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, the man allegedly shot at an officer and an exchange of gunfire occurred. It was believed that he barricaded himself in a shed, which is where officers located him.

No officers were injured.

Streets remain closed in the area while the investigation continues.

The case has been turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the shelter in place is lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: May 2, 9:54 a.m.

Bismarck police are in the 2500 block of East Broadway in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation that led to the exchange of gunfire with police.

According to Bismarck police Lt. Luke Gardiner, around 9 a.m., the investigation led them to a trailer house in the area, where a man fled out of a back door. A pursuit occurred on foot between the officer and the suspect.

During the pursuit, the suspect shot at the officer, and the officer returned fire, police say.

It’s believed the man is barricaded in a trailer in the area. West Dakota SWAT team is en route to the scene.

Bismarck police are asking the public in the area to shelter in place, and for the public to stay out of the area of 2500 Broadway.

Broadway Avenue, Thayer Avenue and Rosser Avenue are shut down between 26th St. to 23rd St.

KX News will provide updates as we learn more information about the incident.

