Littleton, CO

Weigh in on downtown’s future by May 5

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime is running out to share your thoughts on the future of Downtown Littleton. Exciting things are coming to downtown. Littleton will soon hire a downtown manager...

OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Margaret Jackson

New housing key to metro Denver’s apartment affordability

(Robert Linder on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Apartments in metro Denver will only get scarcer and more expensive unless developers receive incentives to keep building them. Metro Denver’s apartment vacancy rate remains historically low at 4.3%, a 21.82% year-over-year decrease, according to the first-quarter Denver Metro Area Apartment Vacancy and Rent Survey conducted by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and Colorado Economic Management Associates.
DENVER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Boulder looks to turn down the temperature, launches citywide initiative

This summer, Boulder residents might see cyclists riding around with temperature sensors mounted on their bikes. The volunteer scientists will be collecting temperature data across the city as part of a nationwide urban heat mapping project funded through a recent grant the city received from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Nearly 80 Affordable Housing Units Open In Denver’s Westwood Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is welcoming nearly 80 affordable housing units to the Westwood community. Denver’s Department of Housing Stability teamed up with Gorman & Co. on Tuesday for the grand opening of Avenida del Sol. (credit: CBS) The near 79-unit community is located at 5048 Morrison Road with units ranging from 1-3 bedrooms. All units are income-restricted and include households earning up to 30% of the area median income, 40%, 60% or 80% of the area median income. (credit: CBS) “Access to affordable and safe housing is key for our hard-working individuals and families throughout Denver, including in Westwood,” said HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Gorman & Company to provide local Denver funds toward these much-needed affordable homes.” (credit: CBS) This is the latest city-supported affordable housing development to open in Denver.
DENVER, CO
