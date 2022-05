St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals appear to be giving Carlson a routine breather after a string of consecutive starts. Juan Yepez, who is making his MLB debut on Wednesday, is replacing Carlson in right field and hitting fifth. Albert Pujols is in the cleanup spot and Nolan Arenado is batting third.

