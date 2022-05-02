ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Florence Pugh’s Net Worth Is Impressive: How the Actress Made Her Millions

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Raking it in! Actress Florence Pugh has an impressive net worth thanks to her roles in movies like Little Women , Don’t Worry Darling , Black Widow and more. Keep reading to see how she’s made her millions!

Timothee Chalamet's Net Worth Proves He's on the Rise in Hollywood

The U.K. native’s net worth is estimated to be about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . While Florence has burst on the American film scene in recent years, she’s been acting for most of her life .

The Midsommar star made her film debut in 2014’s The Falling while she was still in school. Florence previously admitted she had trouble focusing as a student and only enjoyed art classes. “I don’t think I was built for school,” she told the New York Times in 2020. “I just wanted to perform and make music and make pots.”

Luckily, her parents have been extremely supportive of her aspirations. “[My dad is] like me: If you don’t want to do it, don’t do it,” Florence explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gnlF_0fQiuYN600

As a creative outlet, she began posting videos of herself singing on YouTube under the name Flossie Rose from 2013 to 2016. Her acting career really started taking off after winning awards for her performances in 2016’s Lady Macbeth and King Lear in 2018.

Florence has since become a certified A-lister in the United States thanks to her huge year in 2019, where she starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women , thriller film Midsommar and comedy flick Fighting With My Family . Her career came to an all-time high when she starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow , which premiered in 2021.

Scarlett Johansson's Net Worth Is as Impressive As Her Many Movie Roles

Amid her amazing success, Florence revealed she had taken a deliberate hiatus after filming the Marvel mega-hit.

“I am taking a break,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “I’m aware that I’ve been going for about four years now. I’ve been saying I need to just chill for a second for about two years, but I’m so bad, because I will hear that something’s going around, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I need to do Midsommar .’ Then they’re like, ‘But Florence, you said you wanted to have a break.’ So that’s my fault. But I am going to try and just rest for a second.”

However, her time off wasn’t permanent. Florence is returning to the big screen alongside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry Darling , premiering in September.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Pop Their Fifties Paradise Bubble in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. In the official trailer for Olivia Wilde’s latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh’s Alice doesn’t have a worry in the world. She’s a Fifties housewife with a slightly temperamental husband, Jack, portrayed by Harry Styles, who tr(eats) her right. She lives in a beautiful, suburban home in the utopian neighborhood of Victory, courtesy of the experimental company where he works in exchange for full commitment to the mysterious Victory Project. While Jack heads off to work, where he serves under the suspiciously optimistic CEO Frank (Chris Pine), Alice and the rest of the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Olivia Wilde
Person
Timothee Chalamet
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Women#Celebrity Net Worth#American#The New York Times
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Michael Douglas Not Even Recognizing Her After Nose Jobs Made It Harder To Get Work

Many celebrities feel pressured to get plastic surgery for more work to flow. In this glamorized and, at times, shallow business, not being sought out for roles can make certain actresses feel they must change something about their appearance to make getting work easier. One of those actresses is Jennifer Grey. While she was iconic in her ‘80s role in Dirty Dancing, she was unrecognizable to some because of the two nose jobs she had in the early 1990s. In her upcoming memoir Out of the Corner, Jennifer Grey opens up about how her nose jobs made it hard for her to get work and that even Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ClutchPoints

Angelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022

Over the past few decades, Angelina Jolie grew to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and highest-paid personalities. Establishing a successful career despite extensive and negative media coverage, Jolie has gone from being an actor’s “wild child” daughter to becoming an active humanitarian and pop culture icon. Let’s dig into Angelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Lady Gaga announces new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has shared details of a new track, ‘Hold My Hand’, set to feature on the forthcoming Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick. Posting on social media, Gaga explained that she had been working on the track “for years”, and spoke candidly about what both the process and end result meant to her.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy