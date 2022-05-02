Florence Pugh’s Net Worth Is Impressive: How the Actress Made Her Millions

Raking it in! Actress Florence Pugh has an impressive net worth thanks to her roles in movies like Little Women , Don’t Worry Darling , Black Widow and more. Keep reading to see how she’s made her millions!

The U.K. native’s net worth is estimated to be about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . While Florence has burst on the American film scene in recent years, she’s been acting for most of her life .

The Midsommar star made her film debut in 2014’s The Falling while she was still in school. Florence previously admitted she had trouble focusing as a student and only enjoyed art classes. “I don’t think I was built for school,” she told the New York Times in 2020. “I just wanted to perform and make music and make pots.”

Luckily, her parents have been extremely supportive of her aspirations. “[My dad is] like me: If you don’t want to do it, don’t do it,” Florence explained.

As a creative outlet, she began posting videos of herself singing on YouTube under the name Flossie Rose from 2013 to 2016. Her acting career really started taking off after winning awards for her performances in 2016’s Lady Macbeth and King Lear in 2018.

Florence has since become a certified A-lister in the United States thanks to her huge year in 2019, where she starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women , thriller film Midsommar and comedy flick Fighting With My Family . Her career came to an all-time high when she starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow , which premiered in 2021.

Amid her amazing success, Florence revealed she had taken a deliberate hiatus after filming the Marvel mega-hit.

“I am taking a break,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “I’m aware that I’ve been going for about four years now. I’ve been saying I need to just chill for a second for about two years, but I’m so bad, because I will hear that something’s going around, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I need to do Midsommar .’ Then they’re like, ‘But Florence, you said you wanted to have a break.’ So that’s my fault. But I am going to try and just rest for a second.”

However, her time off wasn’t permanent. Florence is returning to the big screen alongside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry Darling , premiering in September.