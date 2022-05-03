ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police apprehend carjacking suspect who went into NU Chicago Campus building

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDW8U_0fQikXH700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQ7YA_0fQikXH700
Carjacking suspect caught hiding in Northwestern medical building 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police took a carjacking suspect into custody Monday afternoon after he suspect bailed from a vehicle and ran into a building on the Northwestern University Chicago Campus, prompting an active threat warning.

Police said a suspect in a carjacking that happened at 12:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Rogers Park was pursued into the Feinberg Pavilion at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 251 E. Huron St.

A campus alert said at 1:30 p.m., Chicago Police tried to pull over the suspect at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue in Streeterville. The suspect fled the vehicle, and Northwestern reported the suspect was seen in the Morton Medical Research Building, 310 E. Superior St.

Northwestern announced an active threat alert while suspect was at large in the campus buildings.

"He ran and tried to go toward Chicago (Avenue), but he saw the cops pass by, so he turned around and ran right back this way to Starbucks, and that's when the cops came around the corner and ran toward this way," said witness Dave Santiago. "But he already had ran up the stairs – probably came in this building."

The 19-year-old male suspect was in custody by 2:20 p.m. Northwestern said the suspect was arrested in the basement of the Ward Building, 303 E. Chicago Ave.

Video showed the suspect being walked out of the building in handcuffs.

Police tweeted a photo of a gun they said they recovered from the stolen Mazda from which the suspect bailed. Police believe the suspect was the only one in the car when he fled.

Police say they are following up with the victims of the carjacking to try and determine if there was more than one suspect in all of this.

This incident came barely a week after the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus was placed on lockdown as police also rushed in with a SWAT team.

On Sunday, April 24, a call came in on police scanner audio claiming there was a man with a gun holding a nurse hostage in an elevator at the medical center, which is part of the Northwestern Chicago Campus. It purported to be from a man who claimed he was upset about being overcharged.

Sources said the incident last week turned out to be a hoax. It is unclear whether the incident last week was a swatting situation – when someone makes a prank call to emergency services to bring a large number of armed officers to one location.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Chicago

Girl, 16, charged with four carjackings in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl has been charged with a string of four carjackings earlier this year in the Chinatown neighborhood, and with stealing a car with a 7-year-old girl inside in Bridgeport.Chicago police said the girl was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood after she was identified in connection with four carjackings:the carjacking of a 36-year-old man on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street;the carjacking of a 60-year-old woman on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue;the carjacking of a 27-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place;and the carjacking of a 35-year-old man on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue.She also is accused of stealing a running car with a 7-year-old girl inside on Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue, according to police.She is charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of unlawful restraint.Court information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Street racers do doughnuts, light fires on Lower Wacker Drive; Chicago Police say no reports filed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild night on Chicago's Lower Wacker Drive, dozens of people turned out for a fiery street race. That turnout came despite lawmakers' efforts to crack down on that activity. Street racing on Lower Wacker Drive is an ongoing problem, and there was another incident early Sunday morning. It was all caught on police oberservation device (POD) camera video. Around 2 a.m. a crowd of 100 people with dozens of cars gathered there. At least one person can be seen with what looks like a gun. In the video people in the crowd get inside a circle of what...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chicago Police#Police Scanner#Hostage#Nu Chicago Campus
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Starbucks
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy