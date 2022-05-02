ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Renovation of the Emergency Center at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital for the Harris County Hospital District dba Harris Health System

Cover picture for the articleMEP Engineer – 1 PROJECT DOCUMENTS ON THIS PROJECT:. First Reported on Monday, April 4, 2022 – Last Updated 4/29/2022 10:27:50...

Community Impact Houston

City Place begins site preparation for 400-acre residential project

Site preparation has officially begun to make way for a new 400-acre residential project in City Place, officials with developer CDC Houston announced in a news release May 3. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, CDC Houston announced a new partnership with Arizona-based DMB Development in June 2021 with plans of adding roughly 600 new single- and multifamily housing units to the 2,000-acre master-planned community by 2023. City Place is currently home to two single-family housing communities—Audubon Grove and Harper Woods—and three multifamily housing communities—The Belvedere, The Mark and The Canopy.
HOUSTON, TX
Henrico Citizen

Vithoulkas to announce plan for Henrico car-tax bill relief Friday

Outraged by the increase in your recent first-half car tax bill? You’re not alone. Many Henricoans were shocked to receive much-higher-than-anticipated personal property bills (which are due June 5) in recent days, and they’ve flooded county officials with hundreds of calls, texts, emails and social media messages complaining about them. Some vehicle owners saw increases of 35% or more on the assessed value of their vehicles and increases of hundreds of dollars on the amount of tax they owe.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

