Driver killed when dump truck hits retaining wall, overturns in ravine in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — A 63-year-old Glen Burnie man was killed Monday afternoon when the dump truck he was driving hit a bridge retaining wall and overturned in a ravine below.

Crews attempted to rescue the man as he was trapped in the truck that fell off the roadway on Allen Boulevard near Solomons Island Road, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Cleve Tyrone Maynard was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the the fire department.

Chopper7 was at the scene and it appeared the truck landed upside down in between two bridges on Allen Boulevard just east of Solomons Island Road.

A call came in around 1 p.m. for a high-angle rescue in the area. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the dump truck on its roof in a ravine between two bridges on Allen Boulevard.

Maryland Route 665 is expected to remain closed overnight, possibly affecting morning rush hour, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Officials said there was only one occupant in the vehicle, the driver of the truck.

Maynard was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anne Arundel fire is assisting Anne Arundel County Police Department with the investigation.

At this time, the cause of the incident is unknown.

This story is developing.