San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians. Abrams started on second base for San Diego last game, but he's out of the lineup for the first leg of Wednesday's doubleheader. Jake Cronenworth is covering second and Eric Hosmer is on first base. Matt Beaty is at designated hitter, while Trayce Thompson is entering the lineup to play right field and hit ninth.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO