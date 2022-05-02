ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Early voting has started in Hall County. Here's when and where.

By Conner Evans
 2 days ago
Voters prepare to cast their ballot Monday, May 2, 2022, at the early voting precinct inside the Brenau Downtown Center. - photo by Scott Rogers

Early voting in primary races started Monday, May 2, with seven locations open in Hall County.

Early voting for county, state and federal races will last through May 20 before primary election day on May 24.

Early voting locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

  • Brenau Downtown Center, 301 Main St., Gainesville
  • North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
  • Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
  • East Hall Community Center, 3911 P Davison Road, Gainesville
  • Mulberry Creek Community Center, 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch
  • Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville
  • Murrayville Library, 4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Voters prepare to cast their ballot Monday, May 2, 2022, at the early voting precinct inside the Brenau Downtown Center. - photo by Scott Rogers

This is Hall County’s first early voting period to include Sunday voting, held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 and 15 at the Brenau Downtown Center and Mulberry Creek Community Center. People may also vote 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday May 7 or 14 at all locations.

Elections Manager Paige Thompson said she is still looking for more poll workers, in case they need backups to fill in, but they have enough staffers at the moment. They hired 75 new poll workers during their latest push, and they have about 550 total workers.

Monday morning was not quite as busy as expected, Thompson said, but more people tend to come out later in the early voting period.

Those interested in becoming a poll worker may stop by the elections office on the third floor of the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road.

For details on primary races and polling information, visit The Times’ voter guide.

Poll officers help a voter place a ballot into the tabulator Monday, May 2, 2022, at the voting precinct inside the Brenau Downtown Center Monday. - photo by Scott Rogers
Poll officer Gwen Harbin disinfects voting areas Monday, May 2, 2022, at an early voting precinct in the Brenau Downtown Center in Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers
Pedestrians make their way into the Brenau Downtown Center Monday, May 2, 2022, in downtown Gainesville where an early voting precinct is open. - photo by Scott Rogers

