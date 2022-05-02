Teenage girl shot in hear in SE Portland

Nine people are reportedly shot in Portland from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Shootings in Portland continued through the weekend with a teenage girl rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the head in Southeast Portland early Sunday.

The name of the victim was not immediately released and no suspect information was available.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 2 a.m. on May 1, ]a group of teenagers were inside a car stopped at Southeast 61st Avenue and Southeast Harold Street when an unknown driver pulled up beside them. The suspect allegedly started firing at the car. A girl sustained what officials said is a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her head.

The teens tried to get away from the shooter, but the suspect chased after their car into Clackamas County before stopping, police said.

Before that, police reported the following shootings in Portland:

• At 6:54 p.m. on Friday, April 29, North Precinct and East Precinct officers responded to a report of a group throwing objects off the Northeast Glisan Street overpass onto Interstate 205, and that a shot had been fired. Police were monitoring a protest "convoy" that was driving through Portland and counter-demonstrators confronting them. Officers determined that the shot fired call likely was related. They recovered evidence of one shot fired, but no known victims. Several officers were required as a group of about 15 people were yelling at and harassing the officers as they conducted the investigation. No immediate arrests were made, but the investigation is continuing.

• At 12:37 a.m. Saturday, April 30, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard on a report that someone was shot in or near a convenience store. When officers arrived they found there were two shooting victims. Officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim. Both victims were transported by ambulance to hospitals. Their injuries are non-life threatening. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is being released at this time.

• At 1:17 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 00 block of Southeast 127th Avenue. One shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

• At 2:06 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 14100 block of Southeast Woodward Street on a report of an apparent murder-suicide .

• At 2:18 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bar in the 3200 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. They located one victim on scene who was transported to the hospital by ambulance. A short time later, another possible victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, although it is not clear if he was related to this shooting. A third male was hurt by possible shrapnel and arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. All victims were adult males and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. No arrests were immediately made, and no suspect information was released. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded and is investigating.

All information is preliminary and subject to change as additional investigation is done.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents who has not already spoken to police, they are asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

Some reports can be made on the bureau website at www.portland.gov/police/police-report-online-submission .

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

{loadposition sub-article-02}