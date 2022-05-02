ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Teenage girl shot in hear in SE Portland

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1052u5_0fQiF7Kh00 Nine people are reportedly shot in Portland from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Shootings in Portland continued through the weekend with a teenage girl rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the head in Southeast Portland early Sunday.

The name of the victim was not immediately released and no suspect information was available.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 2 a.m. on May 1, ]a group of teenagers were inside a car stopped at Southeast 61st Avenue and Southeast Harold Street when an unknown driver pulled up beside them. The suspect allegedly started firing at the car. A girl sustained what officials said is a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her head.

The teens tried to get away from the shooter, but the suspect chased after their car into Clackamas County before stopping, police said.

Before that, police reported the following shootings in Portland:

• At 6:54 p.m. on Friday, April 29, North Precinct and East Precinct officers responded to a report of a group throwing objects off the Northeast Glisan Street overpass onto Interstate 205, and that a shot had been fired. Police were monitoring a protest "convoy" that was driving through Portland and counter-demonstrators confronting them. Officers determined that the shot fired call likely was related. They recovered evidence of one shot fired, but no known victims. Several officers were required as a group of about 15 people were yelling at and harassing the officers as they conducted the investigation. No immediate arrests were made, but the investigation is continuing.

• At 12:37 a.m. Saturday, April 30, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard on a report that someone was shot in or near a convenience store. When officers arrived they found there were two shooting victims. Officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim. Both victims were transported by ambulance to hospitals. Their injuries are non-life threatening. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is being released at this time.

• At 1:17 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 00 block of Southeast 127th Avenue. One shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

• At 2:06 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 14100 block of Southeast Woodward Street on a report of an apparent murder-suicide .

• At 2:18 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bar in the 3200 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. They located one victim on scene who was transported to the hospital by ambulance. A short time later, another possible victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, although it is not clear if he was related to this shooting. A third male was hurt by possible shrapnel and arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. All victims were adult males and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. No arrests were immediately made, and no suspect information was released. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded and is investigating.

All information is preliminary and subject to change as additional investigation is done.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents who has not already spoken to police, they are asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

Some reports can be made on the bureau website at www.portland.gov/police/police-report-online-submission .

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Reward offered for Muslim Center arsonist

Police release photos and video of a man who tried to burn down the Portland community center.Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who helps authorities arrest the man who police say was caught on camera trying to burn down the Muslim Community Center of Portland building. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, surveillance cameras captured a man pouring a substance on the religious community building, located at 5325 N. Vancouver Ave., and then lighting the substance on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police say only minor damage was done to the structure. The...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS News

Two 3-year-old boys playing in horse corral killed in "senseless DUI crash," Utah sheriff says

A Utah driver who allegedly tested positive for meth crashed his car into a horse corral where two 3-year-old boys were playing, killing both of them, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as possession, driving under the influence, and a possible parole violation.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Police Precinct#Violent Crime
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase

The SWAT team with the King County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man they were seeking to arrest for a felony assault on Wednesday. At about 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located the man in the area of the Federal Way Library and attempted to arrest him. The man...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Portland Tribune

St. Helens Police Log: Boat stolen on River Street

The St. Helens Police Department lists some notable calls for service from April 16-28, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
SAINT HELENS, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Police Log: Deli worker busted stealing from register

The Scappoose Police Department rounds up calls for service from April 11-28, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: 'Dateline' Friday focuses on Gresham murder

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 'Dateline' — The program "Dateline NBC" will report on the 2016 murder of Gresham mother Annastasia "Annie" Hester, 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 on KGW (8) TV. The program is called "The Undoing." Reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviews Aaron McCaw, the ex-husband of charged murderer Angela McCraw-Hester, and other insiders close to the case. Annie Hester was stabbed while sleeping, and investigators uncovered personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in the murder. Risk/Reward Festival — Featuring acts that blur...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Motorcyclist dies in Gresham collision

36-year-old victim died in collision with pickup truck Tuesday, May 3, at Stark Street intersectionA 36-year-old man was killed in a collision while riding a motorcycle in Gresham Tuesday afternoon, May 3. According to the Gresham Police Department the man collided with a pickup near the intersection of Southeast 208th and Southeast Stark Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene, while it was unknown if the occupants of the truck were injured after it ended up on its side. Gresham's vehicular crimes team is investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash, and the roadways were closed for several hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Reckless drivers try to flee crash scenes

The Beaverton Police Department reports on calls for service from April 20-24, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Homelessness spikes in Multnomah County since 2019

Regional officials released overall numbers from their recent point in time counts of homeless people.The number of unsheltered homeless people recently counted in Multnomah County shows a 50% increase in three years. Officials from three Portland-area counties — Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas — jointly released numbers Wednesday, May 4, from their 2022 point in time counts. The point in time count is considered a snapshot, not a full picture, of the number of homeless people living in an area at a specific time. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local governments that receive federal funding for programs...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Nearly $1M pours into Washington County DA race

Challenger Decker has the backing of a local philanthropist. Incumbent Barton raised funds within his own office. Nearly $1 million has poured into the race for the top job at the Washington County District Attorney's Office, public campaign finance records show. By April 30, incumbent Kevin Barton had received over...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: González is best choice for Metro District 4

The first-term Metro councilor deserves four more years to work on projects like TV Highway and homeless services. Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

A&E: High-flying fun in Washington County and beyond

FIRE & ICE — Form, technique and subject are contrasted in this exhibit through May 20. Presented are ceramic works by East Creek Art, depicting flame and ash, and photographs by Don Jacobsen, showing ice formations along the Columbia River Gorge and thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy