ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Bowser Administration Celebrates DC Students on DC Decision Day

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 2 days ago

News Release — DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Students across the city are encouraged to apply for tuition support through the DCTAG and DC Futures programs. (Washington, DC) – Today, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) led schools in the celebration of...

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

Related
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Recipients for Building Blocks DC Grants

Funding to Support Programs and Services that Help Prevent Gun Violence. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) Director Linda Harllee Harper announced nearly $590,000 in grants awarded to nonprofit organizations as part of the Building Blocks DC (BBDC) grants program. This funding will support the Bowser Administration’s efforts to prevent gun violence through innovative programming and activities that feature skill-building, family connectivity and empowerment, multidisciplinary arts activities, and community engagement.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Upcoming Open Streets Event in Ward 8

Open Streets Event in Ward 8 on Saturday, May 21 Will Kick Off a Series of Citywide Open Streets Events. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Saturday, May 21, the District will host an Open Streets event on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE in Ward 8, the first of a series of Open Streets events that will cover all eight wards. On Saturday, June 4, the District will host a second event along 7th Street NW in Wards 2 and 6.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Awards $3.57 Million to Support Organizations Providing Summer Programming to District Youth

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education. Funds Will Help 2,700 District Youth Access Summer Programming. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn announced that 43 nonprofit youth-serving organizations have been awarded a total of $3.57 million in grants for the Summer Strong 2022 Grant Competitions from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office). These funds will support more than 2,700 young people ages 5-18 years old with access to summer programming.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Lewis
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postsecondary Education#Decision Day#College Tuition#News Release#Dctag#Osse#State
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on New Joy Evans Therapeutic Recreation Center

Mayor Highlights Commitment to Support the Recreation and Therapeutic Needs of All Residents. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted investments in health, community living, and infrastructure at the groundbreaking of the new Joy Evans Therapeutic Recreation Center. The $40.4 million project located in Ward 7 will become the premier therapeutic recreation center in the region and will serve residents along the full spectrum of physical and cognitive abilities.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Launches PaveDC, Encourages Residents to Participate in a Spring Cleanup in Celebration of Earth Day

Fifth PaveDC Campaign Since 2018 and Spring Clean Up Campaign In All Eight Wards. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, at Mayor Bowser’s Community Walk in Ward 5, the Mayor launched the fifth PaveDC campaign since 2018, part of her Administration’s plan to eliminate all roads in poor condition by 2024. The Mayor also encouraged residents to join the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs on Saturday, April 23 at one of eight spring cleanups happening in celebration of Earth Day. With cleanups happening in all eight wards, District employees, local businesses, and residents will come together to pick up trash and beautify neighborhoods.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Releases Racial Equity Review of Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the City Administrator. Report Highlights Unprecedented Investments to Create a More Equitable DC. (WASHINGTON,DC) –  Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District’s Chief Equity Officer Dr. Amber Hewitt released the Office of Racial Equity (ORE) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Process Summary, which detailed unprecedented investments that support advancing racial equity in Washington, DC. ORE staff played an active role in the FY 2023 budget review process by working closely with the Office of Budget and Performance Management (OBPM) to review agencies’ budgets to consider impacts specifically on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, and to identify programs and services that have the greatest capacity to move the needle on closing racial equity gaps. Additionally, ORE staff created a Racial Equity Budget Tool (REBT) for District agencies to identify and develop budget proposals that advance racial equity and answer questions that assess how their budgets might benefit or negatively impact communities based on race.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Janeese Lewis George Introduces Green New Deal Legislation to Create Social Housing and Remove Lead Pipes in DC

News Release — Ward 4 DC Council member Janeese Lewis George. WASHINGTON, DC – Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George and five other Councilmembers introduced the Green New Deal for Housing Act to revolutionize how the District produces and preserves affordable housing by creating sustainable, climate-neutral social housing. Social housing is publicly-owned, mixed-income housing that generates deeper affordability by reinvesting rent payments in lowering costs for tenants and establishing more social housing across the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: As Capitol Reopens, Norton Introduces Bill to Allow Commercial Filming at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the Capitol Complex begins to reopen to the public, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill yesterday to permit commercial filmmaking and photography at the Capitol Complex beyond the area where it is currently permitted, Union Square, when both chambers of Congress are out of session. Norton’s bill would provide an economic and patriotic boost to the nation’s capital by allowing commercial filmmakers and photographers to showcase the Capitol in its fullest authenticity to the nation and the rest of the world. The expanded commercial filmmaking and photography would be subject to the same terms and conditions that exist for commercial filmmaking and photography in Union Square. Norton said her bill addresses any security concerns by giving the Capitol Police full discretion on when to issue permits. Norton’s bill is part of her effort to expand public access to public spaces, particularly around the Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy