Press Release: Bowser Administration Celebrates DC Students on DC Decision Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the Capitol Complex begins to reopen to the public, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill yesterday to permit commercial filmmaking and photography at the Capitol Complex beyond the area where it is currently permitted, Union Square, when both chambers of Congress are out of session. Norton’s bill would provide an economic and patriotic boost to the nation’s capital by allowing commercial filmmakers and photographers to showcase the Capitol in its fullest authenticity to the nation and the rest of the world. The expanded commercial filmmaking and photography would be subject to the same terms and conditions that exist for commercial filmmaking and photography in Union Square. Norton said her bill addresses any security concerns by giving the Capitol Police full discretion on when to issue permits. Norton’s bill is part of her effort to expand public access to public spaces, particularly around the Capitol.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 29 DAYS AGO