It appears that everyone actually is drinking espresso martinis—which is why an entire festival dedicated to the cocktail seems like the next logical step. Coffee liquor brand Mr Black is seizing the opportunity, officially bringing its iconic Espresso Martini Fest to the United States for the very first time on May 16th through the 22nd. The event originally debuted in Australia back in 2016, setting up shop in London a few years later and now reaching this side of the Atlantic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO