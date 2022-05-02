ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Would Have Made $22.5 Million for 6th ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie, Agent Says

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Johnny Depp. Brendan Smialowski/AP/Shutterstock

A big payday. Johnny Depp 's agent claimed that the actor would have received a huge sum for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Jack Whigham , who represented the Oscar nominee, 58, at Creative Artists Agency and later at Range Media Partners, testified on Monday, May 2, that his client would have made $22.5 million for a sixth Pirates movie. The agent claimed that Amber Heard 's December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post led Disney to go "in a different direction” with the franchise.

The Edward Scissorhands star and the Aquaman actress, 36, are in the midst of court proceedings related to a defamation lawsuit Depp filed against Heard in early 2019 over the Washington Post essay. Heard wrote about being a survivor of domestic abuse in the piece, but she did not mention her ex-husband by name.

“After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film,” Whigham testified on Monday, claiming that the essay had a detrimental impact on Depp's career. “It was a first-person account coming from the victim. It became a death-knell catastrophic thing for Mr. Depp in the Hollywood community.”

Last month, the Dark Shadows actor claimed that Disney dropped him from a planned Pirates sequel after Heard published her essay. In cross-examination, however, an attorney for the Magic Mike XXL star asked Depp about a Daily Mail report from October 2018 that claimed the actor was “out as Jack Sparrow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yWFr_0fQhoA4p00
Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. Film Frame/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Kentucky native told the court that he had not seen the Daily Mail article, which appeared two months before his ex-wife published her op-ed. “I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me,” he testified in April. “Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.”

Heard, for her part, is expected to take the stand for the first time later this week after switching crisis management firms. The New York Post reported on Sunday, May 1, that the Texas native recently dropped Precision Strategies and hired Shane Communications instead.

The defamation lawsuit is separate from Depp's libel suit against the U.K. newspaper The Sun , which was decided in November 2020. The Blow actor filed the lawsuit against the outlet in June 2018 after the paper referred to him as a "wife beater" in an article about the Fantastic Beasts film series.

England's High Court of Justice eventually ruled that the article was not libelous because the allegations against Depp were "substantially true." Shortly after the verdict, Depp exited the third Fantastic Beasts film , subtitled The Secrets of Dumbledore .

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. Mads Mikkelsen replaced him in the movie , which hit theaters last month.

The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas says she intervened when Amber Heard ‘hit him with can’

The manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas has testified that she intervened after hearing Mr Depp saying that Amber Heard hit him with a can. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesEstate manager Tara Roberts appeared in court...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

Click here to read the full article. What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that “I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence.” Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Former Agent Says Amber Heard’s Abuse Allegations Caused Him To Lose ‘Pirates 6’

Johnny Depp and former talent agent Christian Carino’s opined that Amber Heard’s abuse allegations had a negative impact on his career, including him not being able to star in the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The CAA agent’s pre-recorded (on March 11) deposition was played in the Virginia court as part of the defamation trial that Johnny, 58, has filed against his ex-wife, 36, on Wednesday April 27.
CELEBRITIES
