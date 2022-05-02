21 of the Best Nordstrom Deals on Spring Fashion — Starting at Just $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we know the first month or so of spring can still be pretty chilly at times, we've finally made it to the real deal. Sunny skies ahead! Spring fashion: activated! But what if your wardrobe is still lacking stunning spring pieces?

Not to worry, because Nordstrom is here, and if you need chic spring items fast, there's no better place to shop. Today, we're looking specifically at pieces from Nordstrom Made brand BP. Nordstrom carries many expensive designer brands, but BP. is all about getting you a seriously stylish wardrobe for less. Check out our favorite spring clothing, accessory and shoe picks from BP. below — organized by price!

Under $10

Nordstrom

1. This "Cool Girl" Tee: Organic cotton, a perfectly boxy fit and slouchy short sleeves? This Cool Girl T-Shirt is the staple of all staples!

2. This Retro Halter Top: The abstract animal print on this Halter Crop Top is so cool and reminds Us of funky prints from decades past!

3. These Sparkly Claw Clips: Claw clips are incredibly trendy right now, and they're so useful for putting your hair up in the heat! This sparkly two-pack is mega-cute!

4. These Rectangle Sunnies: While we're on the topic of popular accessories, let's not forget these Rectangle Sunglasses . You've seen similar styles on stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber !

Under $15

Nordstrom

5. This Pastel Mini Dress: Gingham is a must these days, and this Plaid Square Neck Sundress shows it off beautifully in soft coral pink and white!

6. These Fierce Pants: Flared, stretchy pants are perfect for days spent in the air conditioning or when the sun's behind clouds. This Leopard Print Pull-On pair is the best!

7. This Velvet Skirt: Slip this Stretch Velvet Mini Skirt on and bam — your outfit is instantly elevated. It's that easy!

8. This Fruit Charm Necklace: Whitney Port once inspired Us to buy a fruit charm necklace, and we've been obsessed ever since. This one can even be doubled up to become a bracelet!

Under $25

Nordstrom

9. These Studded Sandals: The transparent pink straps and the silver studs are just the perfect combo on these Saffron Stud Slide Sandals . Essential slides!

10. This Satin Mini Dress: You know we love a satin slip dress, always! The leopard version of this Cowl Neck Satin Mini Dress is 60% off right now!

11. This Versatile Bandana: This silky Satin Bandana is so pretty and can be worn so many ways: as a neckerchief, a headband, a bag accessory — even as a top!

12. These '90s-Style Jeans: Denim is a must-have for every season, and these '90s High Waist Destroyed Hem Straight Leg Jeans are just endlessly cool!

13. This Earring Set: You get nine pairs of earrings in this set , featuring floral and mushroom designs as options to suit the season!

Under $40

Nordstrom

14. This Space Dye Set: Jaws? Dropped. Calling all trendsetters — this Space Dye Button-Up Shirt and Bralette Set is for you!

15. This Puff-Sleeve Dress: This Shirred Puff Sleeve Cotton Prairie Dress is adorable and could not be more perfect for spring 2022!

16. This Standout Bag: This Straw Shoulder Bag is just the right material for the weather, and the pink chain accent makes it an unforgettable accessory!

17. This Tie-Neck Cami: This Tie Detail Crop Camisole nails current trends with its adjustable neckline, smocked back and cool take on plaid!

Under $50

Nordstrom

18. This Denim Jacket: Spring is truly an optimal time for light-wash denim jacket like this . The oversized fit is all we could've asked for!

19. This Sheer Button-Up: This Gender Inclusive Oversize Woven Button-Up Shirt is so lovely with its sheer pattern. Wear it with a crop top and shorts or maybe knotted over a dress!

20. These Comfy Shorts: Brighten up your day with these Smocked Waist Cotton Blend Shorts . They're roomy and comfy but still so flattering!

21. These Heeled Sandals: How could we not fall instantly in love with the color options of this Mirra Slide Sandal ? The skinny block heel is so stylish too!

Looking for more? Shop all BP. at Nordstrom here and check out all Nordstrom Made brands here !