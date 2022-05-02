ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

21 of the Best Nordstrom Deals on Spring Fashion — Starting at Just $5

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we know the first month or so of spring can still be pretty chilly at times, we've finally made it to the real deal. Sunny skies ahead! Spring fashion: activated! But what if your wardrobe is still lacking stunning spring pieces?

Not to worry, because Nordstrom is here, and if you need chic spring items fast, there's no better place to shop. Today, we're looking specifically at pieces from Nordstrom Made brand BP. Nordstrom carries many expensive designer brands, but BP. is all about getting you a seriously stylish wardrobe for less. Check out our favorite spring clothing, accessory and shoe picks from BP. below — organized by price!

Under $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lciAn_0fQho4ri00
Nordstrom

1. This "Cool Girl" Tee: Organic cotton, a perfectly boxy fit and slouchy short sleeves? This Cool Girl T-Shirt is the staple of all staples!

2. This Retro Halter Top: The abstract animal print on this Halter Crop Top is so cool and reminds Us of funky prints from decades past!

3. These Sparkly Claw Clips: Claw clips are incredibly trendy right now, and they're so useful for putting your hair up in the heat! This sparkly two-pack is mega-cute!

4. These Rectangle Sunnies: While we're on the topic of popular accessories, let's not forget these Rectangle Sunglasses . You've seen similar styles on stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber !

Under $15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3QVS_0fQho4ri00
Nordstrom

5. This Pastel Mini Dress: Gingham is a must these days, and this Plaid Square Neck Sundress shows it off beautifully in soft coral pink and white!

6. These Fierce Pants: Flared, stretchy pants are perfect for days spent in the air conditioning or when the sun's behind clouds. This Leopard Print Pull-On pair is the best!

7. This Velvet Skirt: Slip this Stretch Velvet Mini Skirt on and bam — your outfit is instantly elevated. It's that easy!

8. This Fruit Charm Necklace: Whitney Port once inspired Us to buy a fruit charm necklace, and we've been obsessed ever since. This one can even be doubled up to become a bracelet!

Under $25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhqfR_0fQho4ri00
Nordstrom

9. These Studded Sandals: The transparent pink straps and the silver studs are just the perfect combo on these Saffron Stud Slide Sandals . Essential slides!

10. This Satin Mini Dress: You know we love a satin slip dress, always! The leopard version of this Cowl Neck Satin Mini Dress is 60% off right now!

11. This Versatile Bandana: This silky Satin Bandana is so pretty and can be worn so many ways: as a neckerchief, a headband, a bag accessory — even as a top!

12. These '90s-Style Jeans: Denim is a must-have for every season, and these '90s High Waist Destroyed Hem Straight Leg Jeans are just endlessly cool!

13. This Earring Set: You get nine pairs of earrings in this set , featuring floral and mushroom designs as options to suit the season!

Under $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Htibt_0fQho4ri00
Nordstrom

14. This Space Dye Set: Jaws? Dropped. Calling all trendsetters — this Space Dye Button-Up Shirt and Bralette Set is for you!

15. This Puff-Sleeve Dress: This Shirred Puff Sleeve Cotton Prairie Dress is adorable and could not be more perfect for spring 2022!

16. This Standout Bag: This Straw Shoulder Bag is just the right material for the weather, and the pink chain accent makes it an unforgettable accessory!

17. This Tie-Neck Cami: This Tie Detail Crop Camisole nails current trends with its adjustable neckline, smocked back and cool take on plaid!

Under $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JmBA_0fQho4ri00
Nordstrom

18. This Denim Jacket: Spring is truly an optimal time for light-wash denim jacket like this . The oversized fit is all we could've asked for!

19. This Sheer Button-Up: This Gender Inclusive Oversize Woven Button-Up Shirt is so lovely with its sheer pattern. Wear it with a crop top and shorts or maybe knotted over a dress!

20. These Comfy Shorts: Brighten up your day with these Smocked Waist Cotton Blend Shorts . They're roomy and comfy but still so flattering!

21. These Heeled Sandals: How could we not fall instantly in love with the color options of this Mirra Slide Sandal ? The skinny block heel is so stylish too!

11 Nordstrom Spring Picks That Rival Zara Style

Read article

Looking for more? Shop all BP. at Nordstrom here and check out all Nordstrom Made brands here !

Looking for other product picks? Check out more recommendations below: This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

See The Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time

Although the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala fundraiser has been happening since 1948, it wasn't until Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over in the 1990s that the event became the Super Bowl of fashion. Click through to see some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time from the red carpet!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Whitney Port
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
whowhatwear

This 50-Year-Old Mom Went Viral on TikTok for Her Style—See Her 6 Essentials

As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Just Made Low-Rise Jeans Look Chic With This Classic Item

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Prince Harry-founded Invictus Games kicked off this weekend in the Netherlands, and of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance. And for one of the more casual events of the weekend, Markle went for the winning combination of jeans and flats (Chanel ballet flats, to be exact). And instead of her usual skinny jeans, this time Markle went for a more current denim trend: low-rise jeans. Yep, you heard right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Only J Lo Could Make Paper-Bag Jeans and 6-Inch Heels Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez's love of heels for days running errands and festive nights alike is well-documented, and the singer continues to double down on her style philosophy. Most recently, she took to the streets of Beverly Hills to showcase her latest pair when she went shopping at Italian luxury store Brunello Cucinelli. Her six-inch gray lace-up heels were hard to miss as she strutted across Rodeo Drive for a solo shopping date.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Fashion Brands#Clothing Shop#Spring Fashion#Nordstrom Made#Bp
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Updates Classic Suiting With High-Waisted Shorts and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry put a twist on classic suiting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on Thursday. The television show which also stars, Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The drama series premieres on Showtime on April 17. Mowry made a bold spring style statement as she arrived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
APPAREL
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
Footwear News

Kaley Cuoco Gives Preppy Style Luxe Upgrades With Cropped Blazer & Patent Leather Flats for ‘Good Morning America’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kaley Cuoco made another press appearance for her popular series, “The Flight Attendant.” The actress hit “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming second season of the HBO Max series, where Cuoco plays the main character, Cassie. The new season premieres on Thursday. On the talk show, Cuoco wore a fun but professional outfit courtesy of Giambattista Valli. She paired a black and white plaid tweed dress with a white cropped...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Brings Slick Glam to ‘Girls Night Out’ in Red-Hot Minidress & Louboutin Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez took going-out style to new heights this week. The “Papi” singer posed on Instagram before a night out at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with her girlfriends, wearing a sleek red minidress from Saint Laurent. The wool number featured a turtleneck silhouette, complete with long sleeves and a vertical accent shaped like a military jacket’s eyelet. Completing J-Lo’s ensemble were large silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a white minaudière...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Alexa Demie Channels the ’70s in Flowy Glittery Dress & Pumps at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. Alexa Demie tackles Old Hollywood Glamour modernly. The “Waves” actress posed on the black carpet of the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing a striking look suitable for the event filled with the trendsetting cast. For the outfit, Demie donned a flowy black vintage Norman Norell metallic floor-length dress. The gown twinkled in the light and had a high neckline that felt ‘70s-inspired and had dramatic billowing sleeves when she lifted her arms, which Demie didn’t shy away from displaying. The garment was sheer and slightly showed Demie’s undergarments, which aligns...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Nods the ’90s in Distressed Jeans With Bejeweled Flats for Baby2Baby

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldana channels ‘90s minimalism for her latest appearance. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star attended Baby2Baby’s Mother’s Day distribution event in Los Angeles yesterday, where they provided formula, diapers, hygiene items, clothing, groceries and more for low-income families that Baby2Baby serves. Some of the other celebs there included Jenna Dewan, Behati Prinsloo and Desi Perkins. Saldana went with a black cardigan that had puffy sleeves and featured a plunging neckline for modern detailing....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

129K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy