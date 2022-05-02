Eddystone Borough Council Workshop Meeting – Monday, May 2

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — The hunt for a black bear in Delaware County is over on Wednesday. Officials captured the bear overnight. Residents waking up Wednesday morning can be a little more at ease as officials have announced they caught the bear. Tuesday’s efforts paid off. “I find that pretty crazy. It’s a very suburban area. It’s not many wooded areas around here,” Drexel Hill resident Matthew Carroll said. Officials found the bear near Baltimore Pike. Early Wednesday morning, Clifton Heights borough and State game wardens released a video of a drowsy bear hanging from a tree and then ultimately making its way...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO