ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddystone, PA

Eddystone Borough Council Workshop Meeting – Monday, May 2

eddystoneborough.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddystone Borough Council will hold a workshop meeting on...

eddystoneborough.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Black Bear Captured In Delaware County Relocated To Less Populated Area In Dauphin County

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — The hunt for a black bear in Delaware County is over on Wednesday. Officials captured the bear overnight. Residents waking up Wednesday morning can be a little more at ease as officials have announced they caught the bear. Tuesday’s efforts paid off.  “I find that pretty crazy. It’s a very suburban area. It’s not many wooded areas around here,” Drexel Hill resident Matthew Carroll said. Officials found the bear near Baltimore Pike.  Early Wednesday morning, Clifton Heights borough and State game wardens released a video of a drowsy bear hanging from a tree and then ultimately making its way...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live, One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Chester parking contract linked to timely campaign donations to Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland

In 2018, the city of Chester entered into a parking contract that was lucrative for the contractor, but appeared to offer no benefit to the city. But a WHYY analysis of public campaign finance documents shows that someone likely was benefiting: Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, who has received $15,000 in campaign finance contributions from individuals and entities connected to the parking contractor.
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

PA Department of Human Services Extends LIHEAP Season, Encourages Pennsylvanians to Apply

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead says that support from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is still available. The LIHEAP season has also been extended by two weeks, from May 6 to May 20, 2022, allowing additional households the opportunity to apply for LIHEAP Cash and LIHEAP Crisis benefits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eddystone, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WETM 18 News

Multiple bridge closings scheduled for next week in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy