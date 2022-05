With the Wednesday news of the Minnesota Vikings embarking overseas for a date with the New Orleans Saints in October, the team’s 2022 schedule just got juicier. Last year at this time, the Vikings stared down a daunting upcoming schedule release, stuffed full of good opponents, mainly because Minnesota had the AFC North on the docket. Plus, the Vikings had a “road game year” with the NFL’s new 17-game format. Eight home games and nine road games.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO