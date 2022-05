I remember at an early age having to lie. OK, it was a good lie I believe. I don't even know why it was important. I was young. Ask me how old I was? Depends on where I was. Maybe my mom needed daycare help. I need to ask her. I just remember memorizing and practicing this time and time again. I think it backfired. I was supposed to say I was four at Tot Lots and three at home. The problem is that is exactly what I said. Someone at Tot Lots, the headstart program asked me my age. That is exactly what I recited. I mean that was what I was taught.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO