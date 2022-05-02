ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Jimenez leads and inspires in new community

By By JANE TURPIN MOORE Guest Writer
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 2 days ago

Hustle and hard work are what Mindy Jimenez is all about.

A 35-year-old native of Blooming Prairie and 2005 graduate of Blooming Prairie High School, Jimenez currently lives in Medford but found her way to employment in Waseca in 2016.

“I’ve gotten to really know and enjoy working with the Waseca community,” said Jimenez. “I love the small-town feel Waseca has.”

As the event coordinator at Starfire Event Center for the past six years, Jimenez has helped numerous Waseca-area families mark important moments in their lives — weddings, celebrations of life, bridal and baby showers, family reunions, anniversaries, graduation parties and more.

“We have all your life stages covered,” Jimenez said. “We’ve really seen it all here.”

Owned by Gene and Bonnie Miller, Starfire Event Center is a sizable venue. In June 2018, Starfire converted a largely unused space into a second ballroom. Today, the original ballroom has a capacity of 400 while the newer ballroom can accommodate up to 200 guests.

“We wanted to serve the community better,” said Jimenez. “It’s kind of cool because there was only one ballroom when I started here, but after a year or so of having to turn down clients because we were already booked, we knew we needed to offer more.”

In addition to the ballrooms, Starfire has smaller, more intimate spaces that are well suited for groups of up to 88. Jimenez’s enthusiasm for the facility she manages is apparent when she describes the options.

“These days, wedding couples like to have their ceremony and reception all at the same place,” said Jimenez. “Now we can have a ceremony in one ballroom and the reception in the other, providing a seamless transition for our guests with no turnaround time. And there are also bed and breakfast rooms across the street, which is great for wedding parties.”

Rockin’ round the clock

Though at 35 Jimenez might seem to be young for a general manager, this is hardly her first rodeo.

Jimenez has well over 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry, with the last 15 years spent in management positions.

As a teenager, Jimenez broke into the workforce on the grounds crew at the nine-hole Blooming Prairie Country Club. It didn’t take long for this Awesome Blossom to find her way off the links, however.

“Once I’d been there for awhile, I started working inside serving food and drinks,” said Jimenez.

“I’ve just always loved working in hospitality and making people happy.”

After high school, Jimenez took some classes at Riverland Community College, Austin campus, but academic pursuits didn’t hold her attention.

Instead, she honed her hospitality skills in a series of jobs, including at Grumpy’s in Grand Meadow and at the Owatonna Country Club, where she was the manager for four years.

“I really like leading teams of people who are working together toward a common goal,” said Jimenez, whose last stop prior to Starfire was managing Faribault’s Pub 31.

At Starfire, she likes nothing better than when both ballrooms are filled with people, and staff are scurrying about to serve and ensure everyone is enjoying themselves.

“We’ve had several times when both ballrooms are rolling, and it’s kind of cool,” said Jimenez.

She also takes pride in having coordinated comprehensive bridal shows at Starfire in 2018 and 2019.

“Those were big years, and those were the first big bridal events Waseca has had,” said Jimenez. “They were fun to organize, and working closely with a lot of the other bridal industry vendors was great for relationship building.”

Starfire owner Gene Miller is quick to affirm Jimenez’s value.

“Mindy is well organized and great with public relations,” he said. “She’s been a great staff person, doing all the planning and organizing, and she’s very creative with decorations and designs for events. Mindy is definitely a positive, enthusiastic and creative face for Starfire.”

Pandemic pivots

Of course, when one’s job centers on bringing people together, pandemics that require people to stay apart are unwelcome disruptions.

“I’ve always been a worker bee so when everything was shut down, it was kind of heartbreaking for me,” said Jimenez. “I didn’t know what to do with myself.”

Jimenez recalls many tough conversations with bridal couples who struggled with decisions — whether or not to postpone, cancel or reschedule wedding festivities was the question of the year.

On a personal front, Jimenez was suddenly centered at home, where her two daughters, now ages five and 14, were striving to maintain their own educational journeys.

“I went from being a full-time event coordinator to a full time teacher/tutor,” said Jimenez.

“And it was king of scary, losing all the income that I was used to earning.”

Not one to let grass grow beneath her feet, Jimenez started a side hustle to compensate. Her association with Wink Naturals, which offers a wide variety of natural items ranging from cleaning products to nutritional supplements to beauty enhancements to sleep aids, took off.

“It grew a lot during the first six months, and the company’s focus is on trying to stay healthy,” said Jimenez, mentioning she now leads a large team of other salespeople who all strive to “simplify life through the use of natural products,” as Jimenez says.

“My personal favorite is Boost, a Vitamin C powder, because that’s my secret to keeping myself and my family well,” she said.

Jimenez was motivated by a desire to replace some of her lost income during the pandemic shutdown periods, but she has been extraordinarily successful in this secondary endeavor.

“If I didn’t love Starfire so much I might not be here anymore,” said Jimenez. “I work here because I love it.”

In fact, Jimenez invokes the oft-repeated phrase, “If you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life” when she talks about her role at Starfire.

“It’s really true for me, the owners and everyone here,” said Jimenez. “I love it, and that trickles down to my staff because I want to create a really great environment for everyone.”

Jimenez said she and the entire Starfire crew were delighted when they were able to reopen, albeit with initial capacity restrictions.

“Weddings in particular are such joyous occasions, and it was great to open up fully and be busy again,” said Jimenez.

Her philosophy of leadership stems from her own past experiences as an employee and manager. Being a wife and mom also informs how she treats others.

“We pride ourselves on being really accommodating, and we do our best to make sure we are as flexible as we can be with our staff,” said Jimenez. “This is a great, fun place to work and I try to hire others with enthusiastic attitudes because they’ll fit in well here.”

Leading by example

That includes Lauren Kolodziej, a Starfire staff member who came on board just over a year ago after moving to the Waseca area.

“Mindy is a really great person,” affirmed Kolodziej. “She’s very genuine but super professional at work. And she works until her eyes close at night and then works the minute she wakes up in the morning — she just never stops going.

“Mindy runs a good show, has a huge heart and is super compassionate,” Kolodziej continued. “She treats her employees with respect and makes this a great working environment.”

Because the Millers own not only Starfire, but also Elm Homes — a residential living facility for developmentally disabled individuals — they are supportive of having Elm residents as Starfire employees.

“It’s a win-win,” said Gene Miller. “They get competitive jobs and Starfire gets staff who are enthusiastic about working. And Mindy works well with them.”

Kolodziej confirms that.

“It takes a good manager to be patient and understanding, and Mindy is great at working with people who have special needs,” said Kolodziej, adding that employees from Elm may assist with set up, clean up and sometimes food service, depending on their skill levels.

Contrary to what some observers may believe, Jimenez doesn’t work all the time. She currently enjoys following her teenage daughter’s involvement in volleyball, softball and cheerleading, she relishes traveling when she gets the chance and she’s a passionate reader.

Perhaps it’s not surprising that a woman who chooses the self-descriptors “driven, strong and kind” gravitates to books centering on personal development, self-help and leadership.

“Personal development is huge for me,” said Jimenez. “It’s important to me that I’m always learning how to be a better leader.”

It’s also telling that Jimenez demonstrates true confidence in her employees; in April 2019, she entrusted the Starfire crew with hosting her own wedding.

“Wes and I were married at Starfire,” said Jimenez. “It was really fun to have my own dream wedding here. I wanted everything to be perfect for my guests, and yes, it was a little nerve-wracking, but I knew the staff could run things well if I wasn’t in charge so I was able to relax and have a great night.”

Kolodziej attests to Jimenez’s commitment and motivational abilities.

“We have a lot of repeat customers because Mindy always makes it work for people,” said Kolodziej. “She’s a powerhouse with a lot of energy who gets things done, and I think she’s only going to do bigger things going forward.”

Said Jimenez, “I love going above and beyond for our events and this community. Everyone here is such a blast to work with — and that’s really special because you don’t find that everywhere.”

